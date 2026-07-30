Sedina Tamakloe’s appeal began under my predecessor, I opposed it after review – AG

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, has clarified that the appeal which resulted in the acquittal and discharge of former Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu, was initiated under his predecessor and not during his tenure.

Addressing the issue at the Government Accountability Series on Thursday, July 30, a few hours after the acquittal, Dr Ayine said Ms Tamakloe-Attionu and her lawyers filed the appeal in May 2024, while his predecessor was in office.

"An appeal was filed by her lawyers in May 2024. I want it to be made abundantly clear that it was my predecessor who filed the appeal," he said.

He explained that after assuming office, he reviewed the appeal records and directed state attorneys to oppose the application because he believed the High Court's judgment was well-founded.

"However, coming into office, I reviewed what was filed, and I directed the Director of Public Prosecutions to file opposing the appeal because we believe that the High Court judgement had merit," he said.

"With this judgement I have also directed the Director of Public Prosecutions to file a notice of appeal and apply for a stay of execution," he added.

His clarification follows Thursday's decision by the Court of Appeal to acquit and discharge Ms Tamakloe-Attionu, overturning her conviction and 10-year prison sentence.

READ ALSO: Court of Appeal acquits, discharges ex-MASLOC CEO Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu

The appellate court ruled that the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt, setting aside the convictions entered against the former MASLOC Chief Executive by the High Court.





DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.