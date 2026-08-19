Promasidor Ghana unveils Onga Mix Tomato Paste, names Diana Hamilton brand ambassador

Promasidor Ghana has expanded its Onga product range with the unveiling of Onga Mix Tomato Paste, a new product the company says has been developed with the preferences and needs of Ghanaian consumers in mind.



The unveiling, held in Accra, also saw gospel musician Diana Hamilton unveiled as the new brand ambassador for Onga.

According to Promasidor Ghana, the new tomato paste was developed after taking into consideration the expectations of Ghanaian consumers, particularly regarding the texture, thickness, and quality of tomato paste.

Speaking at the unveiling, Marketing Manager of Promasidor Ghana, Michael Hagan, said the company is focused on developing products that respond to the changing needs of consumers.

He said consumer preferences remain central to the company's product development strategy.

Promasidor Ghana says Onga Mix Tomato Paste is also fortified with essential vitamins and nutrients, including zinc, to provide consumers with additional nutritional value.

The company says the product forms part of efforts to expand the Onga brand while offering consumers more options for their everyday cooking.

The launch also marked the official introduction of gospel musician Diana Hamilton as the new brand ambassador for Onga.



Mr Hagan explained that the partnership was carefully considered, citing Diana Hamilton's values, influence, and strong connection with Ghanaian families as qualities that align with the Onga brand.

For Diana Hamilton, the partnership marks a new chapter in her relationship with the brand.



She expressed her excitement about joining the Onga family and encouraged women, particularly working mothers balancing professional responsibilities with managing their homes, to consider Onga Mix Tomato Paste as part of their everyday cooking.



The unveiling of Onga Mix Tomato Paste and the appointment of Diana Hamilton as brand ambassador mark a new phase for the Onga brand as Promasidor Ghana seeks to strengthen its connection with Ghanaian consumers.



The company says it will continue to listen to consumers and develop products that reflect their everyday needs and preferences.

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