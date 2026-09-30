CAS hearing on AFCON final appeal by Senegalese Football Federation set for October 8

Audio By Carbonatix
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has announced that the hearing for the appeal by the Senegalese Football Federation on the ruling of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will take place next month.
The FSF appealed to CAS after the decision by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to strip them of the AFCON title in favour of Morocco.
Senegal won 1-0 in the final courtesy of a Pape Gueye extra-time goal, but the occasion was marred by chaotic scenes at the end of normal time when many Senegal players walked off the pitch in protest at the decision to award Morocco a penalty with the match still goalless.
In March 2026, CAF overturned that result, awarding Morocco a 3-0 victory and the title.
CAS has now communicated that the hearing for the case will now happen in Switzerland on October 8.
"This is an operational note for media regarding the hearing for the appeal by the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF, in French) against the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF, in French). The hearing is scheduled on Thursday, 8 October 2026," the statement said.
"The hearing will be in person at CAS headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland. The hearing date was fixed after consultation with the Parties, who did not request that it be made public. This means it will take place behind closed doors, without media present.
"The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9:30am and expected to end in the afternoon. After the hearing, the Panel will start its deliberations. At this stage, CAS cannot state when a final decision will be rendered but it will not be on the day of the hearing.
"Representatives from the FSF and the FRMF will be attending in person in Lausanne. CAF will be represented by their attorneys. The CAS arbitrators constituting the Panel are as follows:
Professor Gérald Simon as President (France)
Professor Luigi Fumagalli (Italy)
Professor Dr. Ulrich Haas (Germany)
The Parties have agreed to conduct proceedings in French. Journalists planning to report on the hearing day from outside of CAS headquarters are kindly requested to contact media@tas-cas.org with a valid press card.
The statement also added that "any further announcement concerning this case will be published on the CAS website."
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