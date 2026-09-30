Football

CAS hearing on AFCON final appeal by Senegalese Football Federation set for October 8

Source: Joy Sports   
  30 September 2026 1:31pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has announced that the hearing for the appeal by the Senegalese Football Federation on the ruling of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will take place next month.

The FSF appealed to CAS after the decision by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to strip them of the AFCON title in favour of Morocco.

Senegal won 1-0 in the final courtesy of a Pape Gueye extra-time goal, but the occasion was marred by chaotic scenes at the end of normal time when many Senegal players walked off the pitch in protest at the decision to award Morocco a penalty with the match still goalless.

In March 2026, CAF overturned that result, awarding Morocco a 3-0 victory and the title.

CAS has now communicated that the hearing for the case will now happen in Switzerland on October 8.

"This is an operational note for media regarding the hearing for the appeal by the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF, in French) against the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF, in French). The hearing is scheduled on Thursday, 8 October 2026," the statement said.

"The hearing will be in person at CAS headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland. The hearing date was fixed after consultation with the Parties, who did not request that it be made public. This means it will take place behind closed doors, without media present.

"The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9:30am and expected to end in the afternoon. After the hearing, the Panel will start its deliberations. At this stage, CAS cannot state when a final decision will be rendered but it will not be on the day of the hearing.

"Representatives from the FSF and the FRMF will be attending in person in Lausanne. CAF will be represented by their attorneys. The CAS arbitrators constituting the Panel are as follows:

Professor Gérald Simon as President (France)
Professor Luigi Fumagalli (Italy)
Professor Dr. Ulrich Haas (Germany)
The Parties have agreed to conduct proceedings in French. Journalists planning to report on the hearing day from outside of CAS headquarters are kindly requested to contact media@tas-cas.org with a valid press card.

The statement also added that "any further announcement concerning this case will be published on the CAS website."

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group