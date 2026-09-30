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Effia MP calls for Kurt Okraku’s removal, overhaul of Ghana football structure

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  30 September 2026 1:31pm
Effia MP Isaac Boamah-Nyarko
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The Member of Parliament for Effia, Isaac Boamah-Nyarko, has called for the removal of Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku and a complete overhaul of the country’s football administration following the Black Stars’ 4-2 defeat to The Gambia.

Mr Boamah-Nyarko said the defeat was further evidence of what he described as the decline of Ghana football and called for the existing structures to be dismantled and rebuilt to restore competitiveness and public confidence in the national team.

The Effia MP said the leadership of the GFA and other institutions responsible for football must take responsibility for the team’s recent struggles.

He said that Ghana needed to take a fresh look at how football was administered and developed, from the grassroots to the national level.

“We have to dissolve the GFA. We have to dissolve the Ministry. The Minister of Youth and Sports has to lose his job. In fact, the entire structure of Ghana football has to be broken down and rebuilt, irrespective of whether we would be banned or not,” he said.

Mr Boamah-Nyarko was particularly critical of the current leadership of the GFA and called for Mr Okraku to step aside.

“He should go. No brainer. He should go."

“They should allow us to go back and see how we built the GFA, where you had sports at the district level, at the regional level, at the national level, the local league finding its place and all of that,” he said on Channel One TV.

Mr Boamah-Nyarko said the problems facing the Black Stars could not be addressed solely by changing coaches or players.

He said that Ghana’s football development system needed to be rebuilt from the grassroots, with stronger structures for identifying and developing talent at district and regional levels.

His comments come after the Black Stars suffered a 4-2 defeat to The Gambia in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, September 29.

The result leaves Ghana without a win in their opening two Group C matches. The team began its campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Côte d’Ivoire in Bouaké.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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