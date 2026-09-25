Kurt Okraku doesn’t like criticism, but Ghana football is beyond him – Manhyia South MP

Audio By Carbonatix
Manhyia South MP, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah has slammed Kurt Okraku once again as he calls for football reforms.
In his first interview since the war of words with the FA president began, Nana Baffour Awuah told Luv Fm that “Kurt Okraku has always had problems with criticism.
“He [Kurt Okraku] takes criticism as people battling him. Ahead of the 2022 World Cup, he attacked people who questioned how things were done but Ghana football is beyond Kurt Okraku.”
Kurt Okraku, who has served as Ghana Football Association President since 2019, clashed with Nana Baffour Awuah after the Member of Parliament urged President Mahama to reform Ghanaian football, accusing the GFA of being hijacked by a “cabal”.
GFA President Kurt Okraku fired back on radio, questioning the MP's expertise and asking how many pitches he's built for his constituents in Manhyja South , Ashanti Region.
Awuah replied that his area already has three AstroTurfs and stressed the need for broader perspective on the sport's struggles, fueling divided reactions among fans.
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