Engage Now Africa and LDS church commission boreholes for five communities in Upper East

Five communities in the Kassena-Nankana West District of the Upper East Region have received solar-powered mechanised boreholes to improve access to clean and reliable water.

The facilities are located in Yua, Kazigu, Pungu-Manchoro, Kandiga-Abempingo and Mirigu.

The projects were funded by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and implemented in partnership with Engage Now Africa – Ghana as part of efforts to address critical water needs and improve living conditions in the beneficiary communities.

The solar-powered systems are expected to provide a more reliable and sustainable water supply while reducing the amount of time residents, particularly women and children, spend travelling long distances to fetch water.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremonies, Country Director of Engage Now Africa, Cecilia Amankwah, said the lack of access to safe water continues to impose a heavy burden on communities, particularly children.

“It’s so very sad and draining,” she said.

“When you go into communities where people don’t have access to drinking water, and especially when you see young children who should be in school but instead are carrying buckets on their heads and walking long distances in search of water, it’s heartbreaking. By the time they get to school, they are already exhausted. What can they even study or learn in that condition?”

Mrs Amankwah said the situation demonstrates why access to water remains central to the organisation’s work.

“That is what drives what we do as an organisation. And we are so happy and grateful that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is standing with us to bring clean water to these communities.”

She said the decision to mechanise the boreholes with solar power was intended to ensure that communities have a more dependable source of water.

Representing The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Ezra Taft Otoo said the projects had come at an important time for the beneficiary communities.

“The impression I get is that these water facilities have come at the right time for the people,” he said.

Mr Otoo recalled visiting one of the communities and seeing the previous water source used by residents.

“It appeared to be a well, but the water in the well was visibly unclean. I understand that about 4,000 people were walking between two and three kilometres to fetch water from that source,” he said.

He added that the new mechanised boreholes would reduce the time residents spend travelling in search of water, allowing them to devote more time to their livelihoods and other activities.

“I believe the provision of this mechanised borehole will help them save the time they would otherwise have spent walking long distances in search of water. As we know, access to water has a direct impact on people’s economic activities. It affects their health, and it also affects the education of their children.”

Mr Otoo said the Church was pleased to support initiatives that respond to essential community needs, adding that helping and serving others reflects the teachings and example of Jesus Christ.

For residents, the benefits of the new facilities extend beyond drinking water.

The Chief of Kazigu, Pe Asangchera Aluah, said the project would have a significant impact on the community, particularly on farming during the dry season.

“This water will do a lot for the people of this area because we use water for almost everything in our daily lives. That is why they say water is life,” he said.

He said the facility would also provide opportunities for dry-season vegetable production.

“During the dry season, people can use it to maintain small gardens and grow vegetables, so they can have fresh green leaves to eat even when there is no rain. We have a dam here, but it dries up within about three months after the rains. So people cannot rely on it throughout the dry season,” he said.

He added that the new facility would support irrigation and help farmers supplement food production after the rainy season.

The commissioning ceremonies brought together community leaders, residents, project representatives, contractors and representatives of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The five projects form part of Engage Now Africa’s commitment to addressing essential community needs and improving lives through its Heal, Rescue, and Lift mission.

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