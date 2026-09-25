Football

AFCON 2027Q: Hervé Renard declines to respond to Queiroz over controversial penalty

Source: Papa Kwadwo Adu Gyina-Tawiah  
  25 September 2026 11:49am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Côte d’Ivoire coach Hervé Renard has declined to respond to Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz over his criticism of the penalty awarded to the Elephants in their 2-0 victory over the Black Stars in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers opener.

The hosts secured a comfortable win after Malick Yalcouyé opened the scoring with a strike from just outside the box before Franck Kessié converted a second-half penalty.

Queiroz was unhappy with the decision to award the penalty following Fatawu Issahaku’s challenge on Yalcouyé, which resulted in Côte d’Ivoire’s second goal.

“That penalty is a joke. I just saw it on television. For those who can’t see it on television, it is a joke,” Queiroz said at his post-match press conference.

However, when Renard was asked about the comments from his Ghana counterpart, the Côte d’Ivoire coach chose not to engage in the debate.

“As for the controversy launched by the Ghanaian coach, I’m not going to respond to him,” he stated.

The result leaves Côte d’Ivoire top of Group C after the opening round of matches, while Ghana will have to regroup ahead of their next fixture.

The Black Stars are scheduled to host The Gambia on 29 September as they seek to respond to their defeat against the Elephants.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group