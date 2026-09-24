AFCON 2027Q: ‘Our goals are clear’ – Carlos Queiroz on qualification

Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz says the team's target is clear ahead of starting the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Ghana face Cote d'Ivoire in the first test of the qualifying series in Bouake, with Queiroz being without several players for the encounter.

The Black Stars are hoping to return to the continental tournament after missing the last edition which was held in Morocco.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of the game, the Portuguese trainer believes his players will give a good account of themselves against the Ivorians.

"We are here to play, to have a specific competition. All national teams at this moment today have one specific competition called qualification. That's the first cup that we have to win. This game is just one step on our journey to that dream," he said.

"Our goals are clear; there is no doubt about that. We came here to play a good match against a great team, great players, and good coaches. What I can say is that I think the fans will enjoy the game tomorrow because we also have great players, great staff in our team, and great potential.

"This is what is good in football. The fans will have the opportunity to enjoy a great match tomorrow. I am sure that all teams that want to win, I expect, and I hope that the Ghana team is the team with more inspiration to get the right result here tomorrow."

The game with Cote d'Ivoire kicks off at 19:00 GMT.

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