Repeated cocaine seizures could hurt Ghana’s trade reputation – CDM

The Centre for Democratic Movement (CDM) has warned that the growing number of international narcotics seizures involving consignments linked to Ghana could have consequences for the country’s reputation, legitimate exporters and citizens travelling or doing business abroad.

The organisation said the recent Dunkirk seizure, involving nearly 3.9 tonnes of cocaine reportedly concealed in a container carrying plastic waste from Ghana, had intensified concerns about the country’s exposure to international drug-trafficking networks.

French authorities’ seizure has already triggered investigations in Ghana, with NACOC announcing arrests of suspects allegedly connected to the shipment.

CDM argued that Ghana had spent decades building its reputation as a credible participant in international trade and diplomacy and that repeated drug-trafficking cases could undermine confidence in Ghanaian exports and transport routes.

The organisation also raised concerns about the potential effect on ordinary Ghanaians, including travellers and businesses that may face greater scrutiny as a result of the cases.

The group therefore called for decisive action to strengthen border controls, improve coordination among security agencies and establish accountability for any failures identified.

It said a bipartisan parliamentary inquiry would provide an opportunity to examine the problem comprehensively and develop measures to protect Ghana’s international standing while ensuring that legitimate trade is not unduly affected.

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