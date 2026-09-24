Government pledges support for fashion industry through skills, technology and market access

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ashanti Regional Director, Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Diana Gyamfi, says the government is working to support the growth of the fashion, textile and garment industry.
Speaking at the maiden national conference of the Fashion Designers’ Association of Ghana (FDAG) at Asante Mampong, she acknowledged that the sector has the potential to create jobs, develop businesses and contribute to inclusive economic growth.
“Government is stepping up efforts to support the fashion, textile and garment industry through skills development, technology, quality standards and improved access to local and international markets.”
Mrs Gyamfi is therefore urging fashion industry associations to strengthen collaboration with technical and vocational institutions, academia, government agencies and the Ghana Enterprises Agency.
She commended FDAG for its plans to establish a Fashion Training, Innovation and Enterprise Development Centre.
“We commend the association for the progress made so far, particularly the plans to establish a fashion training, innovation and enterprise development centre for its members.”
The fashion industry remains an important source of employment, skills development and entrepreneurship, particularly for young people.
But practitioners say challenges including limited access to finance, technology, modern training and markets continue to affect the growth of the sector.
These concerns formed part of discussions at the maiden National Conference of the Fashion Designers Association of Ghana, which focused on skills development, innovation and enterprise growth, with stakeholders calling for stronger support to transform Ghana’s fashion industry.
The conference, held under the theme: “Transforming Ghana’s Fashion Industry through Skills, Innovation, and Enterprise Development,” brought together fashion designers, master craftsmen, apprentices and learners.
“The challenges in training, access to finance, technology and markets require stronger collaboration and a coordinated approach to unlock the full potential of the fashion industry,” said Isaac Mensah, National President of FDAG.
The association says the conference will help improve technical and practical training, professional ethics, digital skills and sustainable fashion practices.
It also wants stronger links between fashion practitioners and institutions that can provide training, financing and market opportunities.
Patron of the Association and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Skill Training and Enterprise Development (USTED), Professor Isaac Boateng, also appealed to the government to provide practitioners with the tools and equipment needed to improve their work.
“Government must support the fashion industry with the tools and equipment needed to enable our young people and practitioners to improve their skills and productivity.”
Professor Boateng further called for deliberate measures to promote the use of African clothing and fabrics in workplaces.
“If government can take one of the working days and encourage workers to wear African uniforms to the office, it will help promote our local fashion industry and create a market for our designers,” he said.
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