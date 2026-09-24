Ghana’s growing youth population could become unemployment time bomb — Alan Kyerematen warns

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana could turn its growing youthful population into an economic burden if it fails to generate enough productive jobs, former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has warned.
According to the United Party flagbearer, Ghana’s young population presents a major opportunity for economic transformation, but only if the economy can absorb the growing number of young people entering the workforce.
“We have a young, growing population, which can be considered as a potential dividend. It is a definite advantage when you consider our future and consumer patterns. But it is only a dividend if the economy creates enough formal productive jobs.”
Speaking at the British Council, Mr Kyerematen cautioned that without sufficient formal employment, the country could face intensifying competition for limited opportunities, with more young people forced to seek prospects outside Ghana.
“Otherwise, it becomes a burden, with more and more young people competing for scarce formal employment, and some migrating abroad in search of better prospects.”
He said Ghana’s response must go beyond simply expanding access to education, stressing the need to build an economy capable of creating large-scale, productive employment.
Mr Kyerematen linked this to industrialisation, entrepreneurship and the development of commercially viable businesses, arguing that these are critical to turning Ghana’s growing working-age population into an economic asset.
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