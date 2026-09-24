Ghana’s growing youth population could become unemployment time bomb — Alan Kyerematen warns

Source: Collins Frimpong  
  24 September 2026 9:40am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Ghana could turn its growing youthful population into an economic burden if it fails to generate enough productive jobs, former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has warned.

According to the United Party flagbearer, Ghana’s young population presents a major opportunity for economic transformation, but only if the economy can absorb the growing number of young people entering the workforce.

“We have a young, growing population, which can be considered as a potential dividend. It is a definite advantage when you consider our future and consumer patterns. But it is only a dividend if the economy creates enough formal productive jobs.”

Speaking at the British Council, Mr Kyerematen cautioned that without sufficient formal employment, the country could face intensifying competition for limited opportunities, with more young people forced to seek prospects outside Ghana.

“Otherwise, it becomes a burden, with more and more young people competing for scarce formal employment, and some migrating abroad in search of better prospects.”

He said Ghana’s response must go beyond simply expanding access to education, stressing the need to build an economy capable of creating large-scale, productive employment.

Mr Kyerematen linked this to industrialisation, entrepreneurship and the development of commercially viable businesses, arguing that these are critical to turning Ghana’s growing working-age population into an economic asset.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group