Mahama rings Nasdaq closing bell, declares Ghana ‘open for business’

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has used a high-profile appearance at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York to signal Ghana’s readiness to attract international investment, declaring that the country is “open for business”.
President Mahama rang the closing bell of the Nasdaq Stock Exchange on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, in a ceremony that Nasdaq described as symbolising the economic ties between Ghana and the United States and Ghana’s openness to business.
The ceremony offered Ghana an international platform to showcase its investment opportunities and engage the global business community at one of the world’s leading financial markets. It also formed part of President Mahama’s engagements in New York during the 81st United Nations General Assembly.
Ahead of the ceremony, the Nasdaq billboard at Times Square displayed the President’s image alongside the message, “Ghana is Open for Business”, putting the country’s investment proposition at the centre of the high-profile event.
President Mahama was accompanied by officials and representatives from Ghana’s economic and investment sectors as he participated in the closing-bell ceremony. He received applause from Nasdaq officials after ringing the bell and responded simply: “Thank you.”
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