Finance Minister urges Ghanaians to demand tax invoices

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minister of Finance has urged Ghanaians to always demand VAT invoices after purchases to promote tax compliance, accountability and revenue mobilisation for national development.

He said the simple act of requesting VAT invoices would help consumers verify taxes charged, promote transparency in business transactions and ensure that taxes collected were properly accounted for.

Dr. Forson made the call in Accra when the Ghana Revenue Authority launched the National VAT Compliance Campaign on the theme: “Request Your VAT Invoice, Help Build Our Nation.”

He said the campaign was not only about taxation but also about shared responsibility, accountability, fairness and citizens’ participation in strengthening Ghana’s tax system.

The Minister said the government had remained committed to strengthening tax administration, improving voluntary compliance and ensuring that every cedi due to the State contributed to national development.

He said the government had implemented major VAT reforms, including the abolition of the COVID-19 Health Recovery Levy and the decoupling of the GETFund and National Health Insurance levies from the VAT base.

Other reforms included reducing the effective VAT rate from 21.9 per cent to 20 per cent, raising the VAT registration threshold from GH¢200,000 to GH¢750,000 and extending VAT zero-rating on locally manufactured textiles to 2028.

Dr. Forson said additional measures included digital solutions for monitoring VAT on cross-border digital transactions, the introduction of Fiscal Electronic Devices (FEDs) and a VAT reward scheme to encourage consumers to collect VAT receipts.

He said the reforms were designed to make the VAT system simpler and more efficient, support businesses and strengthen domestic revenue mobilisation.

The Minister said VAT invoices protected consumers by providing evidence of transactions and enabling them to verify whether the correct amount of tax had been charged.

He said proper invoicing would also encourage businesses to maintain accurate records and comply with tax laws, thereby creating a level playing field for compliant businesses.

Dr. Forson said revenue mobilisation was a shared national responsibility involving Government, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), businesses and citizens.

He called on businesses to ensure that every taxable transaction was properly invoiced, train staff to issue VAT invoices and ensure that their accounting and invoicing systems complied with GRA requirements.

He urged the GRA to intensify tax education across markets, shopping centres, transport terminals, communities, educational institutions and workplaces, while leveraging radio, television, social media and community leaders.

Dr. Forson commended business associations for supporting Government and the GRA’s tax reforms and said there was still room to improve compliance, with Ghana’s tax-to-GDP ratio currently at 13.9 per cent and a target of 18 to 20 per cent by the end of 2027.

He urged the media to help spread the campaign message nationwide and encouraged every Ghanaian to make it a habit to ask for their VAT invoice.

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