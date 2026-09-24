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Bagbin pushes for direct election of ECOWAS Parliament members to deepen democracy

Source: GNA  
  24 September 2026 5:29am
Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament
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Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, has called on the ECOWAS Parliament to adopt the direct election of its members.

That, he explained, was a critical reform to deepen democratic participation and strengthen representation in the sub-regional body.

According to Speaker Bagbin, allowing citizens across the 12-member bloc to directly elect their representatives to the Community Parliament will give the institution a stronger democratic foundation and enhance popular participation in the regional integration process.

Speaker Bagbin’s call was delivered on his behalf by Mr Andrew Amoako Asiamah, the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, at the opening of the Second Extraordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament for 2026 underway in Accra.

The convergence, which is also the Sixth Legislature, the Second 2026 Parliamentary Seminar, is on the theme “Climate Change as a Driver of Environmental Degradation, Population Displacement and Rising Insecurity in the ECOWAS Region.”

It is slated from Monday, September 21, to Sunday, September 27, 2026.

He argued that the move would bridge the widening gap between ECOWAS citizens and ECOWAS institutions by giving people a direct role in determining who represents their interests at the regional level.

Mr Asiamah said Ghana fully supported the proposal for a gradual introduction of direct elections.

“The Parliament of Ghana believes that the future of regional integration must be anchored in stronger democratic participation backed by our people. For this reason, we support the progressive realisation of direct election of members to the ECOWAS Parliament,” he stated.

Mr Asiamah said Ghana fully supported the proposal for a gradual introduction of direct elections.

“The Parliament of Ghana believes that the future of regional integration must be anchored in stronger democratic participation backed by our people. For this reason, we support the progressive realisation of direct election of members to the ECOWAS Parliament,” he stated.

He explained that a direct electoral process would significantly strengthen the legitimacy and authority of the ECOWAS Parliament, which is currently composed of members nominated by national parliaments, by giving citizens a more meaningful voice in regional governance.

The proposal aligned with the broader objective of making regional integration more participatory, responsive, and accountable to the needs and aspirations of over 400 million West Africans.

The ECOWAS Parliament, also known as the Community Parliament, is the legislative arm of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

It serves as a forum for dialogue, consultation, and consensus for the people of West Africa to promote regional integration.

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