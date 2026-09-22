Parliament’s Energy Committee tours TOR, GOIL and Sentuo Refinery to assess operations and fuel supply

The Energy Committee of Parliament has commenced a three-day tour of key oil and petroleum facilities in the country, beginning with visits to the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), GOIL and Sentuo Refinery.

The committee is undertaking the tour to assess the state of operations, ongoing work and production capacity of the facilities, while also following up on other key matters of concern to Parliament.

The exercise comes at a time when fuel prices are increasing, with Parliament seeking a better understanding of developments within Ghana’s petroleum downstream sector.

The committee said the visit would focus particularly on the operations of refineries, their current capacity and their ability to produce petroleum products for the local market.

Also, the committee is interested in understanding the progress being made by the various refineries and their plans for increasing production.

The Energy Committee said it would also engage management on production levels; the products currently being produced and the capacity available to expand production in the coming period.

The committee is expected to use information gathered from the tour to inform further discussions in Parliament, particularly on refinery operations, petroleum product supply and fuel prices.

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