Parliament to open Ghana’s first Parliamentary Museum to the public on September 22

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin

The Parliament of Ghana is set to open its first Parliamentary Museum to the public on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, in a move aimed at preserving the country’s parliamentary heritage and deepening public understanding of the legislature.

According to a press release issued by the Parliamentary Service, the museum will be open to visitors Mondays to Fridays, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The museum is described as a landmark legacy project of the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban S. K. Bagbin, and will feature materials documenting the evolution of Ghana’s Parliament and constitutional development.

Its collection will include historical photographs, documents and records of parliamentary proceedings, artefacts and memorabilia associated with former Speakers, archival materials on the Legislative Council, and items relating to Ghana’s constitutional milestones.

Visitors will also have access to multimedia and interactive exhibits focusing on the law-making process and the history of governance in Ghana.

The Parliamentary Service said the museum is expected to serve a broad range of visitors, including students, researchers, tourists, cultural enthusiasts, Members of Parliament and parliamentary staff.

For students and researchers, the museum is intended to provide primary-source material for studying Ghana’s parliamentary and constitutional development, while tourists and cultural visitors will have an opportunity to explore aspects of the country’s democratic heritage.

Members of Parliament and staff are also expected to benefit from the museum as a repository of institutional memory, while international partners and other legislatures will be able to engage with Ghana’s parliamentary history.

Members of the public wishing to visit will be required to book through Parliament’s official website by selecting “Visit” and then “Museum.” Visitors will be notified by message once their requests have been approved.

The Parliamentary Service said the establishment of the museum reflects Parliament’s commitment to openness, public education and preserving the nation’s legislative history for future generations.

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