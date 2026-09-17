About 80% of hostels operate illegally – Acting Rent Commissioner

Acting Rent Commissioner, Frederick Opoku, has alleged that about 80 per cent of hostel operators in Ghana are operating illegally and without the required licences or regulatory oversight.

According to him, many hostel operators exploit their proximity to universities to put up accommodation facilities, which they subsequently rent to students at exorbitant prices.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Mr Opoku said some of the operators allegedly pay only small amounts to university management, making it difficult for school authorities to take action against them.

“About 80 per cent of hostel operators are illegal. They operate without licences and are not regulated by anybody.”

He further alleged that some of the operators do not pay the required taxes and warned that many could face legal consequences if the authorities conduct a comprehensive assessment of their tax and rent obligations.

“If we ask for rent tax today, a lot of them will go to jail. I have evidence to support what I am saying,” he said.

Mr Opoku said his office had already taken action against some illegal hostel operators, citing the closure of five hostels in Koforidua.

He added that his investigations had also uncovered about 25 illegal hostels in Sunyani.

“Five hostels were closed in Koforidua. I also went to Sunyani, where we identified about 25 illegal hostels,” he added.

The Rent Commissioner accused some operators of hiding behind universities while running accommodation facilities without complying with the necessary regulations.

“They hide under the university and build hostels to rent to students at exorbitant prices. They give peanuts to the school management, so they cannot talk.”

Mr Opoku stressed that he was determined to protect the integrity of his office and ensure that hostel operators comply with the law.

“I have respect for my office, and I will not allow anybody to run it down.”

He said his office would continue to pursue operators who fail to comply with licensing, taxation and other regulatory requirements.

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