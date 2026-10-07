‘Take damaged banknotes to commercial banks for replacement’ – BoG warns against repairing cedi notes for resale

Audio By Carbonatix
The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has cautioned the public against repairing and rejoining torn or soiled Ghana Cedi banknotes for re-issuance or recirculation as a business activity.
The warning follows the circulation of a video on social media showing individuals using adhesive tape to repair damaged banknotes before putting them back into circulation.
The central bank described the practice as improper, stressing that the Ghana Cedi is legal tender and an important national symbol whose integrity must be protected.
The BoG said no individual should tape, glue, staple, re-join, or otherwise alter mutilated banknotes for re-issuance or recirculation, warning that such practices could undermine the integrity of the currency and disrupt its proper processing within the cash cycle.
It further cautioned that improperly repaired notes are considered unfit for circulation and could damage ATMs and other currency-processing machines.
Such notes may also be rejected when presented for payment or exchange, potentially resulting in financial losses for members of the public.
The Bank of Ghana said it has the sole mandate for managing Ghana's currency and urged anyone holding a torn or mutilated banknote to take it to a commercial bank for examination and possible replacement under the central bank's established procedures.
It stressed that anyone presenting a mutilated note for examination must provide more than half of the original banknote.
The BoG urged the public not to attempt to repair damaged notes themselves before presenting them to a bank.
It also encouraged the public to handle Ghana Cedi banknotes carefully and report individuals involved in the improper repair, re-joining or mutilation of banknotes to the Bank of Ghana or the appropriate law enforcement authorities.
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