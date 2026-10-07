WPL 2026/27: Hasaacas Ladies face Army Ladies in opening round as GFA announce Southern Zone fixtures

Photo Credit: Yaw Amaning

Fixtures for the 2026/27 Women's Premier League - Southern Zone is hereby announced, with an exciting season lined up as giants battle for supremacy.

The new season promises fireworks from Matchday One, with former champions and traditional powerhouses drawn against each other in mouth-watering encounters.

Four-time champions Hasaacas Ladies will begin their campaign with a tricky test against Army Ladies on Matchday One, in what is expected to be an early statement clash. Army Ladies, who have consistently challenged for the title, will be eager to stun the giants at the start of the season.

Another Matchday One cracker will see FC Samartex Ladies host Epiphany Warriors, while Immigration Ladies face LadyStrikers FC and Jonina Ladies lock horns with Police Ladies – a fixture that pits two of the most disciplined sides against each other. Rootz Sistaz will also welcome Oak FC.

The big games come thick and fast:

Early title deciders On Matchday 2, Epiphany Warriors welcome Army Ladies, while Hasaacas Ladies FC host Jonina Ladies – a repeat of last season’s top-four battle. Police Ladies will test their might against Immigration Ladies.

Matchday 3 serves another blockbuster as Epiphany Warriors host Hasaacas Ladies FC – arguably the biggest fixture in the Southern Zone in recent seasons. On the same day, Army Ladies host Oak FC and Jonina Ladies face Army Ladies’ rivals.

Security Services derby The much-anticipated security derby will be on Matchday 4 when Police Ladies host FC Samartex Ladies and Ladystrikers FC face Army Ladies, while Hasaacas Ladies FC battle Immigration Ladies. Police Ladies vs Army Ladies – the ultimate disciplined forces clash – is scheduled for Matchday 14.

Jonina vs Epiphany rivalry The technical battle between Jonina Ladies and Epiphany Warriors, two of the most tactically astute sides, will happen on Matchday 7 and Matchday 16. Their matches last season produced some of the best football in the league.

The Run-In The season will climax with thrilling Matchday 18 fixtures, where FC Samartex Ladies face Army Ladies, Immigration Ladies host Oak FC, and Police Ladies welcome Hasaacas Ladies FC – a fixture that could decide the title on the final day. Rootz Sistaz will host Epiphany Warriors to close the season.

The Southern Zone continues to be the most competitive zone, with Hasaacas Ladies, Army Ladies, Police Ladies, and Epiphany Warriors all tipped as title contenders.

The 2026/27 Women's Premier League is powered by Gold Fields Ghana Limited, with KFC Ghana as the official meal partner.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.