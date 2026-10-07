WPL 2026/27: GFA unveils dates for start of new season as Ampem Darkoa Ladies begin title defence

The Football Association has announced the dates for the 2026/27 Women’s Premier League (WPL), with the new season set to kick off across the Northern and Southern Zones later this month.

The league will commence on the weekend of October 23–26, 2026, with matches scheduled across the two zones, and will run until the weekend of April 9–12, 2027.

The season-ending League final between the winners of the Northern and Southern Zones has been scheduled for the weekend of April 30–May 3, 2027, when the two zone champions will battle for the ultimate prize.

The 2026/27 campaign will feature 20 elite clubs, divided equally between the Northern and Southern Zones, with 10 teams competing in each zone.

Defending champions Ampem Darkoa will return to the competition determined to retain their crown following their impressive 2025/26 campaign. However, their title defence is expected to face stiff competition from perennial contenders Hasaacas Ladies, who will be eager to reclaim the title.

The league will also benefit from strong commercial backing, with Gold Fields and KFC supporting the competition alongside partners including Nasco Electronics, Melcom, Decathlon, Goil and STC.

With the dates now confirmed, anticipation is building ahead of what promises to be another thrilling chapter in Ghanaian women’s football.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.