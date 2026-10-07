Absa InspireMe 2026 highlights opportunities for women-led business growth

Managing Director of Absa Bank Ghana Ltd, Dr Edward Nartey Botchway

Absa Bank Ghana Ltd’s InspireME 2026 conference brought together women entrepreneurs, business leaders and professionals to explore business growth, innovation, access to opportunities and sustainable enterprise development.

Held under the theme, “She Rises. She Expands. She Conquers.”, the conference spotlighted the ideas, ambitions and opportunities shaping the next generation of women-led businesses.

The conference featured discussions on access to finance, business capacity, innovation, leadership, market opportunities and the practical steps entrepreneurs can take to build sustainable, growth-focused enterprises. Participants also benefited from practical sessions on technology, business growth, market expansion and long-term business sustainability.

Speaking at the conference, the Managing Director of Absa Bank Ghana Ltd, Dr Edward Nartey Botchway, said that access to finance must be matched by the capacity to manage and grow a business.

“Financing alone is not enough. It takes capacity to scale a business. If you want that business to grow, know the numbers, separate personal income from business income, keep proper accounts, build the right team and understand your cash flows,” he urged participants.

Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, encouraged women entrepreneurs not to allow the size of their current businesses to limit their ambitions.

“Do not allow the size of your current business to determine the size of your ambition. Identify one decision that will strengthen your business, expand your market, or prepare your enterprise for the future, and act on it. Start where you are but do not limit yourself to where you are,” she said.

The conference also explored the importance of financial literacy, digital skills, business management, market intelligence, branding, technology adoption and access to larger markets as drivers of business growth.

Participants included women entrepreneurs, SME owners, corporate executives and professionals, emerging women leaders, women-led start-ups, investors, financial partners, government and development agencies, and industry stakeholders from Ghana and across Africa.

InspireME is the flagship event of Absa Bank Ghana Ltd’s Women Banking Proposition and provides a platform for women to network, exchange knowledge and explore opportunities for personal, professional and business growth.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.