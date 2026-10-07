Ghana Embassy in Washington pays tribute to late academic Dr Kofi Akamani

The Embassy of Ghana in Washington, D.C., has paid tribute to the late Dr Kofi Akamani, a Ghanaian-born academic and Assistant Professor of Forest Recreation and Conservation Social Science at Southern Illinois University, following his death on September 19, 2026.

A funeral Mass in his memory was held on October 2 at St Andrew Catholic Church, where family, friends, colleagues, students and members of the Ghanaian community gathered to celebrate his life and mourn his passing.

In a tribute read on behalf of Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, His Excellency Victor Emmanuel Smith, Dr Akamani was described as an academic who shared knowledge at every opportunity.

The tribute, delivered by Ms Annie Ampofo on behalf of the Embassy, described Dr Akamani’s life as a reflection of Ghanaian intellectual excellence, public service and commitment to advancing human well-being.

“It is with profound sorrow and deep sense of loss that the Embassy joins the family, colleagues, friends, and wider community in mourning the untimely passing of Professor Kofi Akamani,” the tribute stated.

Dr Akamani was a member of the Department of Forestry at Southern Illinois University, where his academic work focused on the human dimensions of natural resource management, including rural communities, forest governance, conservation and the resilience of communities whose livelihoods depend on natural resources.

His academic journey began at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi before taking him to the University of Oslo and the University of Idaho.

Throughout his academic career, he was recognised for his research and commitment to understanding the relationship between people, communities and the natural environment.

Among his significant academic contributions was his role as a Coordinating Lead Author of the IUFRO-GFEP report, Forests as Pillars of Social and Economic Resilience: A Global Assessment Report, published in June 2025.

He was also a highly regarded member of the Global Forest Expert Panel, which contributed to the preparation of the comprehensive global assessment.

His colleagues in the international forest research community remembered him as a dedicated and enthusiastic scholar whose contributions strengthened understanding of how forests and natural resources support social and economic resilience.

At the funeral Mass, the Embassy’s tribute also reflected on Dr Akamani beyond his professional accomplishments, portraying him as a father, mentor, teacher, colleague, friend and cherished member of his family.

“To his children, he was daddy, irreplaceable. To his students, he was a source of guidance and inspiration. To his colleagues, he was a thoughtful and dedicated professional,” the tribute said.

The tribute noted that his research was motivated not merely by the advancement of academic knowledge but by a desire to improve human well-being, strengthen rural communities and promote responsible stewardship of forests, water resources and agricultural landscapes.

It also acknowledged the profound shock surrounding his death and extended condolences to his loved ones, students and colleagues at Southern Illinois University, as well as all those whose lives he touched.

The personal tribute further recalled his influence on those around him, including his ability to guide others in communication, language and navigating difficult situations with grace.

For the Embassy of Ghana, Dr Akamani’s passing represents the loss of a Ghanaian scholar whose work extended beyond the classroom and contributed to global understanding of forests, communities and sustainable natural resource management.

The Embassy’s tribute concluded by recognising the enduring legacy he leaves through his scholarship, students and the communities he served.

“His scholarship will continue to form others. His students will carry forward the lessons he imparted, and his memory will remain a source of pride to Ghana,” the tribute said.

In the family tribute, Dr Akamani was remembered in more intimate terms. The speaker recalled their shared meals, music, conversations and private moments, describing him as a quiet but deeply influential presence.

“You were so low-key that you let your actions do all the talking. You were remarkably kind, humble, selfless and polite to everyone you encountered,” the tribute recalled.

The family remembered Dr Akamani as someone who quietly embodied the values of faith and integrity, noting that while others might speak openly about their spiritual practices, he demonstrated his values through his conduct.

As family, friends, colleagues and the wider Ghanaian community mourn his passing, Dr Akamani is remembered not only for his academic accomplishments but also for his humility, kindness, mentorship and commitment to using knowledge in the service of people and the environment.

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