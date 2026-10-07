National

Community 25 residents demand answers over two-month water shortage

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  7 October 2026 9:38am
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Residents of Community 25 near Tema visited the Ghana Water Limited (GWL) office at Gbetsile on Tuesday, October 6, to demand explanations for a prolonged water shortage affecting the community.

According to the residents, potable water supply has been irregular for more than two months, disrupting daily activities and forcing households to seek alternative sources.

Several parts of the community have reportedly gone without tap water for weeks, with some residents paying high prices to meet their water needs.

Speaking to Citi News, a member of the Community 25 Residents Association, Prosper Segbey, said the shortage had affected students, businesses and workers.

He appealed to the government and the relevant authorities to intervene and resolve the crisis.

The association’s chairman, Van-Gogh Bagnaba, urged residents to remain calm while its leadership engages GWL to secure the restoration of regular water supply.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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