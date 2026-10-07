Audio By Carbonatix
Residents of Community 25 near Tema visited the Ghana Water Limited (GWL) office at Gbetsile on Tuesday, October 6, to demand explanations for a prolonged water shortage affecting the community.
According to the residents, potable water supply has been irregular for more than two months, disrupting daily activities and forcing households to seek alternative sources.
Several parts of the community have reportedly gone without tap water for weeks, with some residents paying high prices to meet their water needs.
Speaking to Citi News, a member of the Community 25 Residents Association, Prosper Segbey, said the shortage had affected students, businesses and workers.
He appealed to the government and the relevant authorities to intervene and resolve the crisis.
The association’s chairman, Van-Gogh Bagnaba, urged residents to remain calm while its leadership engages GWL to secure the restoration of regular water supply.
Latest Stories
-
Community 25 residents demand answers over two-month water shortage
10 minutes
-
Ampem Darkoa Ladies and Hasaacas Ladies clash in 2026 Women’s Champion of Champions
17 minutes
-
Business dies when luxury takes over leadership
32 minutes
-
No family should lose everything to save a loved one – GMTF administrator
35 minutes
-
Bawumia has the dignity to lead and the vision Ghana needs – Gabby
50 minutes
-
GOC, GFA chart Olympic qualification roadmap for Black Queens, Black Meteors
51 minutes
-
Absa InspireMe 2026 highlights opportunities for women-led business growth
52 minutes
-
The only thing that flows regularly is THE BILL
57 minutes
-
KGL U17 Colts 2026: Prempeh Elite Academy lead Group A as Western Region secures top spot in Group B
1 hour
-
‘You’ve never been touched by any scandal’ – Gabby celebrates Bawumia on his 63rd birthday
1 hour
-
WPL 2026/27: GFA unveils dates for start of new season as Ampem Darkoa Ladies begin title defence
1 hour
-
Ghana Embassy in Washington pays tribute to late academic Dr Kofi Akamani
1 hour
-
Ibrahim Mahama urges Ghanaians to overcome fear and venture into business
1 hour
-
2026 U-17 WWC: Black Maidens lose to China in pre-tournament friendly
1 hour
-
Who gave Gbande the EOCO remote control?
2 hours