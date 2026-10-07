‘You’ve never been touched by any scandal’ – Gabby celebrates Bawumia on his 63rd birthday

Former Vice President of Ghana and NPP flagbearer for 2028, Mahamudu Bawumia

A known member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has praised former Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s character, saying he has never known him to be involved in any scandal during their association spanning nearly two decades.

Mr Otchere-Darko described Dr Bawumia as loyal, patriotic and humble, with a strong belief in the capabilities of Ghanaians.

“Since you welcomed Ken, Joe and me into your Kanda home nearly 20 years ago, I have come to know a man of remarkable character. I have never seen you angry, heard you insult anyone or known you to be touched by scandal,” he wrote in a statement to celebrate Dr Bawumia's 63rd birthday on Wednesday, October 7.

“Loyal, patriotic and humble, you carry a quiet confidence in yourself and a profound belief in what Ghanaians can achieve.”

Mr Otchere-Darko also expressed confidence in Dr Bawumia’s leadership abilities, praising his judgement and approach to difficult decisions.

“You have the dignity to lead, the temperament to make difficult decisions and the vision to recognise opportunities where others see impossibilities,” he stated.

Mr Okyere-Darko further highlighted the importance of leadership that understands the opportunities and challenges presented by artificial intelligence.

“As AI reshapes our world, Ghana needs leadership that understands the future and can help our young people turn anxiety into ambition and ambition into opportunity and prosperity,” he said.

He concluded the tribute with a prayer for the former Vice-President, writing: “May God grant you health, strength and wisdom for the journey ahead.”

Dr Bawumia is the presidential candidate for the NPP in the upcoming 2028 presidential elections. He served as Vice President of Ghana under former President Nana Akufo-Addo from 2017 to 2024.

Gabby Otchere-Darko's statement

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