Abanga Fusani credits hard work and consistency for NPP Youth Organiser victory

Newly elected NPP National Youth Organiser, Abanga Fusani Yakubu, has attributed his victory to years of hard work, consistency and sacrifice within the party.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express on Tuesday, Mr Abanga said NPP delegates rewarded him after years of remaining committed to the party despite a series of electoral setbacks.

“One thing that I’ve realised about our party people. They believe in hard work. They believe in consistency, sacrifice, and this time they decided to reward me because I’ve been consistent and I’ve worked hard over the years,” he said.

Mr Abanga said his political journey began at the University of Ghana, where he served as a TESCON organiser.

He said he initially aspired to become TESCON president but was disqualified, along with his opponent, Appiah Ofosu Prince, popularly known as Political Prince.

According to him, the setback opened another opportunity when NPP National Chairman John Boadu asked him to work at the party headquarters.

He served at the headquarters from 2015 to 2022.

Mr Abanga also recounted his unsuccessful attempt to win the NPP parliamentary primary in Aowin in 2019, saying he lost by six votes.

In 2022, he contested the National Youth Organiser position but finished second. Despite the defeat, he said he refused to abandon his political ambitions.

“I never gave up,” he said.

He returned to Aowin, contested the parliamentary primary and won by close to 70% to become the party’s parliamentary candidate for the 2024 election.

He said although the NPP’s margin over the NDC in Aowin was almost 6,000 votes, he lost the parliamentary election by 103 votes.

Mr Abanga said he returned to the National Youth Organiser contest with lessons from his previous campaigns.

He said he engaged party members, presented his vision, policies and programmes, and addressed some of the lapses from his previous attempt.

He said delegates eventually decided that he was the right person for the position.

“They bought into it and realised that I was the right person this time round, and they gave me the nod. That’s why they endorsed me overwhelmingly,” he said.

Mr Abanga said his journey also demonstrated the value of consistency in politics.

“You see, if you are consistent in politics, one sympathy vote counts as well, and with dedication and consistency, people begin to believe every day you are preaching one message, one message, one meaning,” he said.

He said delegates ultimately trusted him because they had seen him maintain the same message over time.

“You mean it. You are honest. You are sincere. They want to try you and see,” he said.

He said his overwhelming endorsement also reflected the confidence the youth of the NPP placed in him.

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