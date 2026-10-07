Abanga sets 4 million youth-vote target for Bawumia ahead of 2028 election

Newly elected NPP National Youth Organiser, Abanga Fusani Yakubu, says he is targeting four million votes from young Ghanaians for former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2028 presidential election.

Mr Abanga insists the target is achievable despite questions about whether it is realistic, given that Dr Bawumia secured 4.6 million votes in the 2024 election.

He said achieving the target would require hard work, sacrifice and a strong grassroots mobilisation strategy.

“It is. You see, it requires hard work. It requires sacrifice. It requires getting the right people on the ground to get the job done,” he said on Joy News’ PM Express on Tuesday.

Mr Abanga said he intends to lead the youth mobilisation effort from the ground rather than operate from the party’s headquarters.

“I’ll be moving. I promise them I’m not going to be an armchair National Youth Organiser. I’ll be joining them in their various regions, constituencies very soon,” he said.

He said his strategy will involve combining grassroots mobilisation with social media to promote the NPP’s message and Dr Bawumia’s record.

“So we preach the gospel of Dr Mahamud Bawumia. It’s the only solution for this country,” he said.

Mr Abanga also attacked the government over rising fuel prices and its implementation of the 24-hour economy policy.

“Yet today we can’t buy fuel. Prices of fuel have gone up GH¢20 and above,” he said.

He questioned how the 24-hour economy could function effectively when an office responsible for regulating it closes at 5pm.

“How can an office that is meant to regulate an office that is supposed to operate 24 hours close at 5 p.m.?” he asked.

Mr Abanga further criticised the government over cocoa prices, arguing that farmers are now receiving less despite previous promises.

“My father is a go-go farmer. My mom is a cocoa farmer,” he said.

He claimed that cocoa was previously being bought at GH¢3,100 but that the price had since fallen to GH¢2,000.

“They said they were going to buy cocoa GH¢6000. They should not even mention anything about global prices,” he said.

The NPP youth leader said these issues would form part of his mobilisation message as the party prepares for 2028.

He said the responsibility now rests on him to organise the youth and build an effective campaign for Dr Bawumia.

“And being a youth and representing my party as a national youth commander, I must take charge, mobilise the youth, so we can prosecute an effective campaign, so Dr Bawumia wins the 2020 election to save this country,” he said.

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