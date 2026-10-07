Even when you cough, they come after you — Abanga accuses Mahama govt of criminalising free speech

Newly elected NPP National Youth Organiser Abanga Fuseini Yakubu has accused the government of creating an environment in which citizens are increasingly afraid to criticise those in power.

He alleged that comments made on social media are attracting the attention of state security agencies, arguing that the development is contributing to growing frustration among young people.

Mr Abanga claimed that the government’s approach to critics amounted to a restriction of free expression and warned that such actions could deepen public dissatisfaction with the administration.

“This government whatever you do, they will come after you. Even on social media, there are certain words if you dare use them, tomorrow EOCO will come and pick you up,” he said.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express programme on Tuesday, October 6, Mr Abanga said the situation had reached a point where people could no longer freely express their views about government without fear of repercussions.

“Free speech is now criminalised to the point that one cannot even criticise the government,” he stated.

He cited the arrest of a woman allegedly linked to a social media account as an example of what he described as the government’s intolerance of criticism. He maintained that young people were particularly unhappy about what he sees as the shrinking space for dissent.

Mr Abanga urged the government to reconsider its approach to criticism and allow citizens to express their views without fear of intimidation or arrest.

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