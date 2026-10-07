Okai Mintah vows to strengthen NDC campaign machinery ahead of 2028

An aspirant for the National Youth Organiser position of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Okai Mintah, has pledged to strengthen and adequately resource the party’s mobilisation structures ahead of the 2028 general elections.

Mr Mintah said he was committed to leading efforts to build a stronger campaign machinery, drawing on the structures used by the party in the 2024 elections.

In a post on Facebook, he said his objective would be to “upgrade and better fund” the existing mobilisation machinery as part of efforts towards the party’s 2028 campaign.

“I am committed to leading our mobilization efforts to ensure our campaign machinery is unmatched. We will upgrade and better fund the same machinery used in 2024 to secure our victory in 2028,” he said.

Mr Mintah’s message forms part of his campaign for the position of National Youth Organiser, where he is presenting mobilisation and campaign organisation as key priorities ahead of the next general election.

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