National

Okai Mintah vows to strengthen NDC campaign machinery ahead of 2028

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  7 October 2026 5:38am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

An aspirant for the National Youth Organiser position of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Okai Mintah, has pledged to strengthen and adequately resource the party’s mobilisation structures ahead of the 2028 general elections.

Mr Mintah said he was committed to leading efforts to build a stronger campaign machinery, drawing on the structures used by the party in the 2024 elections.

In a post on Facebook, he said his objective would be to “upgrade and better fund” the existing mobilisation machinery as part of efforts towards the party’s 2028 campaign.

“I am committed to leading our mobilization efforts to ensure our campaign machinery is unmatched. We will upgrade and better fund the same machinery used in 2024 to secure our victory in 2028,” he said.

Mr Mintah’s message forms part of his campaign for the position of National Youth Organiser, where he is presenting mobilisation and campaign organisation as key priorities ahead of the next general election.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group