Abanga vows to use social media to counter NDC messaging ahead of 2028 elections

Newly elected NPP National Youth Organiser, Abanga Fusani Yakubu, has vowed to use social media and grassroots mobilisation to counter what he describes as the NDC’s lies and propaganda ahead of the 2028 elections.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express on Tuesday, Mr Abanga said the NPP must intensify its presence both online and across the country to win young voters for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

He acknowledged that his target of securing four million youth votes for Dr Bawumia may appear ambitious but insisted it can be achieved through hard work, sacrifice and effective mobilisation.

“It is. You see, it requires hard work. It requires sacrifice. It requires getting the right people on the ground to get the job done,” he said.

Mr Abanga said he intends to personally lead the mobilisation rather than operate from the party’s headquarters.

“I’ll be joining them in their various regions and constituencies very soon. So we preach the gospel of Dr Mahamud Bawumia. It’s the only solution for this country,” he said.

He also accused the NDC of using social media to undermine the achievements of the previous NPP administration.

“They use social media to sway away from the good policies and initiatives of ex-President Akufo-Addo and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia did for this country by propagating lies and fake propaganda,” he said.

Mr Abanga said the NPP must respond more aggressively in the digital space.

“And I think this time round, we have to get to the grounds, make good use of social media, let them know that the NDC is not an option,” he said.

He cited fuel prices and the government’s 24-hour economy policy as issues the NPP should use to challenge the NDC’s record.

“They promise lies,” he said.

Mr Abanga also criticised the government over cocoa prices, arguing that farmers are now receiving less than they were previously promised.

“My father is a go-go farmer. My mom is a cocoa farmer,” he said.

He claimed cocoa was previously being bought at GH¢3,100 under Dr Bawumia but is now being bought at GH¢2,000.

“They said they were going to buy cocoa at GH¢6000. They should not even mention anything about global prices. I don’t want to hear that, but they knew there was something called global prices whilst they made those promises,” he said.

Mr Abanga said his role as National Youth Organiser requires him to lead the mobilisation of young people ahead of 2028.

“It’s the government that we are feeling today. We are suffering, and being a youth and representing my party as a national youth commander, I must take charge, mobilise the youth, so we can prosecute an effective campaign, so Dr Bawumia wins the 2028 election to save this country,” he said.

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