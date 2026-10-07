Mother of four and Jasikan teacher among new Telecel M’ahitti Promo winners

Since its launch in June this year, the Telecel M’ahitti Promo has brought economic hope to thousands of people across Ghana. More than GH¢2 million has been awarded through one GH¢1 million monthly prize, as well as daily and weekly prizes

In the final week of September, Anita Addo, a mother of four, Kumasi-based entrepreneur and Telecel customer of just over a year, received her weekly prize.

After the M’ahitti Promo launched, she began receiving SMS messages about it and eventually opted in, although she had little expectation of winning.

When she received the call announcing her win, she initially dismissed it. Unsure whether it was genuine, she visited a nearby Telecel office, where the Executive Head confirmed that she was indeed a winner.

The GHC 20,000 prize has come at an important time for her family, as the new school year has just begun. Her eldest child recently gained admission to university, and she also needs to pay fees and provide school supplies for her other children.

“This is an answer to my prayers. I had no idea how I was going to pay the fees and provide all their other school necessities. I am very grateful to Telecel, and I encourage everyone to participate in its promotions because they are genuine,” she said.

In the Oti Region, Leslie Johnson Adams, a Jasikan-based teacher and Telecel customer of about 10 years, could not hide his joy when he received GH¢20,000 in his Telecel Cash wallet.

Like many weekly winners, he was initially in disbelief, as he had never won anything of this kind.

“It felt as though I was dreaming because I have been praying for funds to install a solar power system in my home on the outskirts of Jasikan. This win is indeed a blessing,” he said. Reflecting on the prize's impact, Leslie urged Telecel to continue initiatives that provide customers with meaningful financial support.

“Telecel should continue running promotions like this because people face real challenges, and gestures such as these go a long way towards helping them,” he added.

Executive Head for the Eastern, Oti and Volta Regions, Alex Kwapong, said: “Seeing the Telecel M’ahitti Promo change lives every week brings us immense joy.

This is the value we aim to deliver to our customers through the promotion. We still have two monthly GH¢1 million prizes to award, along with many more weekly and daily prizes.”

The two latest wins add to the growing number of customers who have benefited from the promotion since its launch. To date, one customer has won the GH¢1 million monthly prize, with two more monthly winners yet to emerge.

More than 30 weekly winners have each received GH¢20,000. More than 6,000 customers have each won the daily GH¢100 prize.

With about four weeks remaining, customers can still participate at no cost by opting in through the Telecel Play app or by dialling *500#. The promotion is regulated by the National Lottery Authority (NLA) on the Caritas platform.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.