National

Okai Mintah seeks Sabah Zita Benson’s support for NDC National Youth Organiser bid

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  7 October 2026 5:44am
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NDC activist Okai Mintah has formally informed Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, H.E. Sabah Zita Benson, of his intention to contest the position of National Youth Organiser of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr Mintah disclosed this in a Facebook post following a meeting with the High Commissioner at her residence in London, where he said they discussed matters of mutual interest and the continued progress of the NDC.

According to him, he used the opportunity to share his intention to seek the National Youth Organiser position and asked for the High Commissioner’s “blessings and support” as he pursues the bid.

Mr Mintah expressed appreciation to H.E. Sabah Zita Benson for hosting him and for the warm reception during the meeting.

He has been promoting his campaign under the slogan “Get MINTED”, alongside the hashtags #WithImmediateEffect and #GreenArmy.

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