Ghana High Commission celebrates Sabah Zita Benson on 20th legal anniversary

Her Excellency Mrs Sabah Zita Benson

The Ghana High Commission in the United Kingdom has congratulated Her Excellency Mrs Sabah Zita Benson on the 20th anniversary of her call to the Ghana Bar.

In a message shared on its official social media platforms, the High Commission described the milestone as a significant moment marking two decades since Mrs Benson entered the legal profession.

The mission said her 20-year journey had been characterised by leadership and distinguished public service.

“Congratulations to H.E. Mrs Sabah Zita Benson on the occasion of her 20th anniversary of being called to the Ghana Bar,” the High Commission said.

It described the anniversary as “a significant milestone reflecting two decades since her entry into the legal profession and a journey marked by leadership and distinguished public service.”

The High Commission concluded its message by congratulating Mrs Benson on the milestone.

“Congratulations, Her Excellency!” it said.

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