The Battle For The Soul of the Ghanaian BAR: Is it a freedom of association or regulatory anarchy?

I. Introduction

For over a century, the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) operated as an unchallenged monolith in a 19th-century context. It was the sole gatekeeper of professional prestige, a critical gear in national governance, and the singular voice of the Ghanaian legal community. However, the rise of the Law Society of Ghana (LSG) has shattered this historic monopoly, plunging the legal fraternity into an unprecedented existential crisis.

What began, therefore, was not principally a rebellion against membership dues or professional exclusivity, but a deeper crisis of institutional confidence. A growing section of Ghanaians came to perceive the GBA as increasingly aligned with the New Patriotic Party (NPP), rather than as an institution capable of speaking independently for the profession irrespective of political affiliation. Whether every instance of perceived alignment is objectively sustainable is almost beside the point: the perception itself has acquired considerable force, and successive statements and actions of the GBA have, rightly or wrongly, reinforced it.

It is against this background that the Law Society of Ghana emerged, not merely as another professional association, but as a challenge to the GBA's long-standing position as the principal representative voice of Ghanaian lawyers. The resulting contest, therefore, transcends competing associations. It raises a fundamental question: can lawyers truly enjoy freedom of association when the regulatory system governing their right to practise requires them, in practice, to affiliate with one of the recognised professional associations?

II. The Breaking of a Monolith

The emergence of the LSG marked the first significant institutional challenge to the long-standing dominance of the GBA as the principal professional association of lawyers in Ghana. Incorporated in February 2022 as a company limited by guarantee, the LSG was established as an association of lawyers and law students in Ghana, including lawyers of Ghanaian origin abroad.

Its formation introduced a new model of professional association into a legal environment in which membership of the GBA had, by convention, been automatic upon admission to practice. The significance of the LSG, however, extends beyond the existence of another voluntary association. Its emergence challenged the long-standing assumption that the interests and collective voice of Ghanaian lawyers necessarily had to be channelled through a single professional body.

The contest consequently moved beyond the question of which association a lawyer might join to the more fundamental question of whether the legal profession should have a single recognised representative body at all. This question acquired practical significance in January 2026 when the General Legal Council (GLC) accredited the LSG to facilitate the issuance of practising, chamber and pupillage licences.

The development marked a significant shift in the institutional landscape: an association that had initially existed alongside the GBA was now positioned to participate in functions directly connected with the professional regulation of lawyers. The dispute had, therefore, evolved from a contest between professional associations into a broader question concerning representation, regulatory authority and the constitutional place of freedom of association within the legal profession.

III. The New York Blueprint: Decoupling Regulation from Association

To appreciate the institutional tension created by Ghana's emerging dual-association model, it is useful to consider a jurisdiction in which professional regulation and voluntary professional association are more clearly separated. New York provides a useful point of comparison. Admission to practise law in New York is undertaken by the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, while the state's attorney-registration system is administered through the Unified Court System. Professional association, however, is a separate matter. The New York State Bar Association (NYSBA) expressly describes itself as a voluntary membership association, and membership has no bearing on an attorney's ability to practise law in New York.

My own professional experience illustrates this distinction. As an attorney admitted to practice in the State of New York, my legal license is issued and strictly regulated by the New York State Unified Court System; consequently, membership in any professional association remains entirely voluntary. Under this framework, I exercised my option to join the New York State Bar Association (NYSBA). However, because membership is decoupled from state licensing, I retain absolute freedom of association. I could equally join the American Bar Association (ABA) or the National Bar Association (NBA), or tailor a hybrid membership across these independent organisations to suit my networking, advocacy, and professional development needs.

Ghana presents a more complicated picture. The statutory authority to issue practising certificates belongs to the General Legal Council (GLC). Section 8(1) of the Legal Profession Act, 1960 (Act 32) provides that, subject to statutory exceptions (such as the Attorney-General and officers of that department), a person shall not practice as a solicitor except by virtue of and in accordance with a valid Solicitor's Licence issued by the General Legal Council.

The GLC has historically relied on the GBA to assist in implementing the licensing regime, and lawyers seeking to obtain or renew their licences have traditionally processed their applications through the GBA. The landscape changed materially in January 2026, when the LSG was accredited by the GLC to facilitate the issuance of practising, chamber and pupillage licenses. Today, both the GBA and the LSG share this administrative function, exposing the structural friction of a system still wrestling with overlapping regulatory and representative roles.

This arrangement raises a question that goes to the heart of the present controversy. If a lawyer's continued eligibility to practice depends, as a practical matter, upon obtaining an annual practising certificate through an administrative system operated by professional associations, to what extent can membership of those associations still be described as a genuinely voluntary exercise of freedom of association?

The statutory licence may belong to the GLC, but if an attorney must affiliate with one of the bodies through which the licensing process is administered in order to remain eligible to practice in a given year, the distinction between voluntary association and compulsory professional affiliation begins to look increasingly artificial.

The constitutional question is not simply whether lawyers should be permitted or not permitted to belong to more than one association. The core question is whether the State can condition an attorney's right to practice law in a given year on mandatory affiliation with a specific professional association. The State cannot logically maintain this position while simultaneously asserting that lawyers possess the constitutional freedom of association. This contradiction forms the critical fault line at the centre of Ghana’s emerging dual-association model.

IV. The Fragile Foundations and the "NDC Tag"

Beneath the LSG's progressive case for freedom of association lies a significant structural vulnerability. The reported accreditation of the LSG to facilitate the issuance of practising, chamber and pupillage licenses, therefore, represents an important administrative development, but it does not, by itself, confer upon the LSG a constitutional status or establish its permanence within Ghana's regulatory architecture.

The LSG's more immediate vulnerability, however, is political perception. From the outset, the Society has faced allegations that it is closely associated with the National Democratic Congress (NDC), an impression reinforced by the political prominence of some of its leading figures. Those allegations have been publicly disputed by the Society and its supporters, who maintain that it is an independent professional association established to provide lawyers with an alternative platform. The point, therefore, is not that the LSG can fairly be described as an NDC organisation. It is that the perception exists, and that perception presents a serious institutional challenge for a body whose principal aim is to represent freedom of association and professional independence.

The danger is particularly acute because the LSG's legitimacy is still being tested on two fronts. Its constitutional challenge to the GBA's position as the exclusive representative body for lawyers remains before the Supreme Court, while separate proceedings have also been brought challenging the legal basis of the LSG's registration and its accreditation to participate in the licensing process.

The Society, therefore, cannot afford to allow its institutional identity to become inseparable from the political identity of particular members or leaders. If it is to survive beyond the political circumstances of its formation, its legitimacy must ultimately rest on something far more durable - the principle that lawyers are entitled to freedom of association, the professional interests of its membership, and a demonstrable commitment to independence from whichever political party happens to hold power.

V. The Roadmap to Survival of the LSG: Depoliticising the Rebellion

If the LSG is to evolve from an alternative association born amid controversy into a durable institution within Ghana's legal profession, it must take deliberate steps to insulate itself from partisan politics. This is not because the political affiliation of any of its members disqualifies the Society from legitimacy; lawyers, like all citizens, retain the right to participate in political life.

The greater institutional danger is the perception that the LSG is an extension of any political party or that its advocacy is driven by partisan considerations. The Society's long-term survival will, therefore, depend on demonstrating that its institutional identity is larger than the political identities of the individuals who founded or lead it. To achieve that, the LSG should pursue a deliberate programme of institutional consolidation.

First, broaden and diversify its leadership. The LSG should ensure that its leadership reflects the professional and political diversity of the Ghanaian Bar. Its elections should be transparent and competitive, with respected practitioners, academics and lawyers from different backgrounds given genuine opportunities to participate. The objective is not to exclude politically active lawyers, but to ensure that no individual or political affiliation comes to define the identity of the Society.

Second, build a member-driven institution that can outlive its founders. The LSG must develop strong membership structures, regional participation and internal democratic processes so that its identity and continuity do not depend on the prominence of its founding figures. An institution that survives changes in leadership and remains responsive to its membership will be far less vulnerable to the political circumstances in which it was established.

Third, make the LSG useful to ordinary lawyers. The LSG must give lawyers compelling professional reasons to belong to it. Practical benefits such as continuing professional development, mentorship, legal resources, professional networking, welfare initiatives and support for younger practitioners should become central to its work. The stronger the tangible value of membership, the less the Society's survival will depend on political personalities or ideological loyalties.

Fourth, establish transparent and accountable governance. The LSG should hold itself to high standards of financial and institutional accountability. Regular financial reporting, transparent elections, clear decision-making procedures and credible mechanisms for addressing complaints and conflicts of interest would strengthen confidence in the Society and demonstrate that it is governed for the benefit of its membership rather than by a small group of individuals.

Fifth, perhaps, the most important is to secure a clear legal separation between regulation and association. The LSG should advocate for a framework in which the General Legal Council remains the ultimate authority responsible for licensing and professional regulation, while professional associations perform only such administrative functions as may lawfully be delegated to them. Access to those functions should be governed by clear, objective and transparent criteria applicable to any qualifying association, rather than depending on the discretion of particular office-holders or the fortunes of one association. Such a framework would preserve the GLC's regulatory authority while ensuring that the practical right to practise law does not become unnecessarily dependent upon allegiance to a particular professional association.

Finally, keep the constitutional principle at the centre of the project. The LSG's strongest claim to permanence lies not in defeating the GBA, but in establishing the principle that lawyers can enjoy genuine freedom of association while remaining subject to coherent professional regulation. Its advocacy should, therefore, remain focused on constitutionalism, professional independence and institutional reform rather than partisan politics. If the LSG can establish itself on those foundations, it may eventually cease to be regarded as a rebellion against the GBA and become recognised, instead, as a legitimate and enduring part of Ghana's legal profession.

VI. The Crossroads of Conscience and Continuance

The GBA's enduring strength lies not merely in popularity, but in institutional history, statutory recognition and a deeply embedded role in the governance of Ghana's legal profession. The LSG has nevertheless achieved something significant: it has disrupted the assumption that one association must necessarily constitute the singular voice of Ghanaian lawyers and has brought freedom of association, professional representation and institutional accountability into sharp focus. But launching a rebellion and building a lasting institution require different qualities.

The LSG must now demonstrate that it can transcend the political circumstances surrounding its emergence and build its legitimacy on professional independence, inclusive leadership, transparent governance and tangible value to its members.

Ultimately, the battle for the soul of the Ghanaian Bar is not about whether the GBA or the LSG prevails. It is about whether Ghana can reconcile freedom of association with coherent professional regulation.

The GBA must confront the legitimacy questions raised by its challenger, while the LSG must prove that its challenge is larger than partisan politics. If the LSG can insulate itself from the political pendulum and establish itself as an independent professional institution, it may transform today's rebellion into tomorrow's enduring reform. If it cannot, then the established order, with all its imperfections, will remain the safer institutional harbour for the Ghanaian lawyer.

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By Dr A. M. Mashood

Attorney-at-Law (Ghana & New York, USA)

Phone| 0244844565/+1 646-620-3233

Email | ma.abdulmumuni@gmail.com

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.