2026/2027 GPL: Kelvin Nkrumah strike sends Medeama top of league table



Medeama SC have moved to the top of the Ghana Premier League table after beating Port City FC 1-0 in their outstanding Week 2 fixture on Wednesday.

Kelvin Nkrumah scored in first-half stoppage time to give the defending champions a crucial victory and take their points tally to eight.

After a cagey opening half, Nkrumah broke the deadlock in the second minute of added time to give Medeama the lead heading into the break.

Port City struggled to find a response after the restart and were reduced to 10 men in the 71st minute, making their task even more difficult.

Medeama managed the game well in the closing stages to secure all three points and complete their outstanding fixture.

The win lifts the champions to the summit of the league table, while Port City drop to fifth following their first defeat of the campaign.

Medeama will now look to build on their strong start as the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League season continues.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.