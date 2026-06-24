Medeama SC boss funded my new Black Stars cheer song – Grace Ashly

Gospel musician Grace Ashly has commended Medeama SC owner Moses Armah ‘Parker’ for sponsoring her latest cheer song for the Black Stars.

The singer, who has on several occasions complained about the lack of support from football authorities for her musical campaigns in support of the senior national football team, made the revelation in an interview with Kwame Dadzie on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z.

“I couldn’t get anything from the GFA or the Sports Ministry yet individually, one person Moses Armah ‘Parker’ called me and sponsored me. This new version you are listening to was sponsored by Moses Parker,” she said.

Grace Ashly, who has been composing and performing cheer songs for the Black Stars since 2006, remains one of the country’s most vocal celebrity supporters of the national team.

This year, other artistes who have released cheer songs for the Black Stars include Kofi Kinaata, Keche, Donzy, Wendy Shay, Eb’o, Prophet Joseph Atarah and Stonebwoy.

Meanwhile, Grace Ashly is hopeful the Black Stars will progress beyond the group stage and achieve greater success at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In the same interview on Showbiz A-Z, the gospel musician also expressed disappointment over the dismissal of former Black Stars coach Otto Addo, saying she had hoped the Ghana Football Association would strengthen his technical team rather than terminate his appointment.

“I was at Stuttgart when the issue happened and I felt so sad honestly. Even if they would sack him that should have happened after our match with Austria, not Germany. And I was expecting that if there should have been something which I don’t know, they should have called Coach Addo and told him they wanted to add some to him so that the two of them can handle the team. In my opinion that is how it was supposed to be,” she said.

Grace Ashly, who has released several songs in support of the Black Stars since 2006, said she was unhappy about the decision, although she acknowledged that the authorities may have acted in what they believed to be the team’s best interest.

“I wasn’t happy anyway yet it happens,” she noted.

The gospel musician had previously appealed to football authorities not to dismiss Otto Addo, arguing that the coach needed support and technical assistance rather than removal. Speaking on Hitz FM in 2025, she urged Ghanaians to rally behind the coach instead of calling for his dismissal.

Otto Addo was relieved of his duties in March 2026 following a series of disappointing results, including defeats to Austria and Germany in international friendlies. The Ghana Football Association subsequently appointed Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz as the new Black Stars coach ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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