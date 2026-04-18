Audio By Carbonatix
Dreams FC edged Medeama 3-2 on Saturday at the Swedru Sports Stadium to book a place in the MTN FA Cup final against Nations FC.
A lively contest delivered three first-half goals before two more after the break. Kelvin Ahiable opened the scoring for Dreams FC in the 23rd minute, finishing from a corner situation.
Suraj Seidu doubled the advantage in the 36th minute with a close-range effort to put Dreams firmly in control.
Medeama responded before the interval, with midfielder Prince Owusu producing a superb free kick to reduce the deficit and ensure his side went into the break just one goal down.
The momentum carried into the second half as Medeama drew level four minutes after the restart, Richard Appiah making it 2-2 to set up a tense finale.
However, the decisive moment arrived in the 55th minute when experienced forward John Antwi converted from a well-delivered cross to restore Dreams FC’s lead, a goal that ultimately proved decisive.
Dreams FC will now face Nations FC in the final in May. Nations secured their spot with a 1-0 win over Aduana FC in Friday’s first semi-final, also played in Swedru.
Dreams will be aiming for a second FA Cup title following their 2023 success, while Nations FC are chasing a first-ever triumph.
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