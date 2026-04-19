Football | National

Ampem Darkoa equal Hasaacas Ladies’ record after beating them in Women’s League final

Source: Adamu Benin Abdul Karim  
  19 April 2026 10:39pm
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Northern Zone champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies came from behind to defeat Hasaacas Ladies 2-1 to claim the 2025/26 Women’s Premier League title at the Swedru Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The victory means the Techiman-based club has now equalled Hasaacas’ record of five titles and also earned the right to represent Ghana in the WAFU B CAF Women’s Champions League qualifiers.

The Southern Zone champions took the lead after 38 minutes through a header from Abiba Issah, who connected to a free kick against the run of play. Milot Pokuaa won the foul following a brilliant solo run, with Hasaacas heading into the break in front.

After the restart, veteran midfielder Priscilla Okyere led the comeback by tapping in the equaliser from close range in the 58th minute. The goal was deserved as Ampem Darkoa dominated large spells of the game and created the better chances.

With seven minutes remaining, the winner arrived from the boot of Gloria Adomako Ameaa, who converted a cutback from the middle of the box after Hasaacas Ladies failed to clear their lines.

The contest lived up to its pre-match billing as a clash of defence against attack, with Ampem Darkoa Ladies having scored more than double the 22 goals Hasaacas managed ahead of the fixture.

Meanwhile, Hasaacas had conceded fewer than a third of the 22 goals Ampem Darkoa let in across 18 matches, but the Takoradi-based side could not maintain their defensive solidity in the final.

The Women’s Premier League final is contested between the winners of the Southern and Northern Zones to determine the overall champion.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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