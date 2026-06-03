Ministry of Gender mourns victims of Assin Edubiase school bus tragedy

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has expressed profound sorrow following the tragic road accident involving pupils of Alice Elites Academy at Assin Edubiase in the Central Region, which claimed the lives of two children and left several others injured.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, June 3, the Ministry conveyed its deepest condolences to the bereaved families, the school community and all those affected by the devastating incident, while wishing the injured pupils a speedy and full recovery.

The fatal accident has sent shockwaves through the community and reignited concerns over the safety of children during school transportation.

Although details surrounding the circumstances of the crash are still under investigation, the loss of two young lives has plunged families, school authorities and residents into mourning.

Describing the incident as deeply distressing, the Ministry noted that the death of children under such tragic circumstances represents a profound loss not only to their families but also to the wider community.

"Our thoughts and prayers remain with the affected families and we stand in solidarity with them during this difficult time," the statement said.

The Ministry commended the swift response of emergency personnel and members of the public who assisted in rescuing and caring for the victims following the accident.

Particular recognition was given to the Ghana Police Service, healthcare professionals, emergency responders and community members whose prompt actions contributed to the rescue, treatment and care of the affected pupils.

Officials noted that the coordinated response played a crucial role in ensuring that injured children received immediate medical attention following the crash.

The Ministry acknowledged that investigations by the Ghana Police Service are ongoing and expressed support for efforts aimed at establishing the full facts surrounding the incident.

According to the statement, accountability remains an important aspect of the investigative process, particularly if evidence of negligence or breaches of safety regulations is uncovered.

The Ministry stressed that the safety and protection of children must remain a paramount responsibility for all institutions, organisations and individuals entrusted with their care.

Beyond the immediate physical injuries sustained by some of the pupils, the Ministry highlighted the significant emotional and psychological impact the tragedy is likely to have on surviving children, bereaved families, teachers and the wider school community.

The Ministry disclosed that the Regional and District Social Welfare Offices will collaborate with partners to assess the needs of victims and their families and facilitate appropriate interventions to help them cope with the trauma resulting from the incident.

The tragedy has once again brought attention to the importance of child safety and the responsibilities of institutions involved in the transportation and care of schoolchildren.

The Ministry reiterated that protecting children must remain a national priority and urged all stakeholders to uphold the highest standards of safety in order to prevent similar incidents in the future.

"The safety and protection of children must remain a paramount priority for all institutions and individuals entrusted with their care."

The Ministry has reaffirmed its solidarity with the affected families and the entire Alice Elites Academy community during what it described as a period of profound grief and loss.

"In this moment of grief, the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection reaffirms its solidarity with the affected families and the entire school community," the statement concluded.

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