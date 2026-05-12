Social work graduates urged to strengthen impact in social protection delivery

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The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP), through its School of Social Work, has graduated the 5th cohort of trainees under the Social Services Workforce Training Programme.
The closing ceremony marked the completion of an intensive training period designed to equip participants with the skills, knowledge and ethical grounding needed for effective social protection delivery across the country.
Delivering opening remarks on behalf of the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, the Chief Director, Dr Marian W. A. Kpakpah, commended the graduates for their dedication and commitment.
She encouraged them to translate their training into meaningful impact at the community level, stressing that social work is fundamentally about protecting human dignity and ensuring inclusive development.
According to her, social protection goes beyond infrastructure and economic indicators, focusing instead on people and their welfare.
“It is about making sure no individual slips through the cracks, no family is abandoned, and no community feels invisible,” she said, adding that practitioners must be proactive in improving the systems they inherit rather than waiting for perfection.
The Principal of the School of Social Work, Madam Yvonne Norman, also highlighted the importance of a competent social service workforce in addressing emerging social challenges.
She urged the graduates to approach their roles as problem-solvers committed to change rather than mere certificate holders.
Representing UNICEF, Child Protection Specialist Young Joo Lee described social work as one of the most demanding yet essential professions in national development, reaffirming the organisation’s commitment to supporting continuous capacity building in the sector.
A student representative, speaking on behalf of the cohort, pledged that the graduates would apply their training to improve the lives of vulnerable groups and contribute to national development.
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