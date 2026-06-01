Audio By Carbonatix
The annual Asempa FM UCL Fun Day came alive at T-Havana in Tema on Saturday, May 30, 2026, as hundreds of football fans gathered to watch the UEFA Champions League final between PSG and Arsenal.
Fans started arriving at the venue early in the day to secure good spots for the much-anticipated match. The venue was turned into a lively fan zone, with a giant screen set up for the live viewing of the final.
Before the match, supporters took part in several fun activities, including football quizzes, soccer games and a female penalty shootout competition. Winners of the various contests received prizes from sponsors of this year’s Asempa FM UCL Fun Day.
The atmosphere became even more exciting when the final kicked off. Arsenal supporters erupted in celebration after Kai Havertz gave the English side an early lead in the sixth minute.
PSG, however, fought back and found the equaliser in the 65th minute through Ousmane Dembélé, who calmly finished to bring the French side level.
With the match ending in a draw, the winner had to be decided by a penalty shootout. PSG kept their composure from the spot, while Arsenal missed a crucial penalty.
The moment PSG scored the winning penalty to retain the UEFA Champions League title, T-Havana erupted into wild celebrations. PSG fans jumped, cheered and hugged one another as they celebrated another European triumph.
The event ended on a high note, bringing together football lovers for a memorable day of entertainment, competition and Champions League excitement.
Present was Former Member of Parliament for Tema East , Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover , among others graced this year’s Asempa FM UCL Fun Day .
Adomonline’s photojournalist Joseph Odotei was present to capture key moments from the event.
Latest Stories
-
Photos: PSG fans celebrate as Asempa FM UCL Fun Day ends in exciting fashion
5 minutes
-
Ghana pursuing pragmatic foreign policy, not ideological alliances – Mahama
18 minutes
-
“Trials have tested me, NPP has trusted me, I am here to deliver” – Chairman Wontumi tells delegates
32 minutes
-
NHIS registers 1.48 million subscribers in Ashanti Region during King’s Month campaign
38 minutes
-
2 suspected robbers arrested in Upper West, stolen motorbike recovered
38 minutes
-
Republic Bank brings clean water to Pwalugu, Dingoni with mechanized borehole projects
39 minutes
-
IMANI PULSE: Ghana’s Political conversation is shifting from personalities to performance
42 minutes
-
Cabinet gives green light for MMDCEs to be elected; amendments to be laid in Parliament before end of 2026
44 minutes
-
Luv/Nhyira FM thrill football fans with ‘Rep your Jersey’ UEFA Champions League Final experience
51 minutes
-
Religious leaders warn against politicisation of prophecy
59 minutes
-
NPP petitions Chief Justice for removal of Circuit Court Judge over Abronye’s case
1 hour
-
Rotary Club of Kumasi East supplies Psychiatric medication to KATH to improve mental health service
1 hour
-
20% fare hike illegal; disregard any increment – Transport operators
1 hour
-
Joy FM to roll out Father’s Day Safari Escape on June 20 and 21
1 hour
-
George Asare-Afriyie Writes: The Journey towards 97 years of legacy of St. Augustine’s College
1 hour