Photos: PSG fans celebrate as Asempa FM UCL Fun Day ends in exciting fashion

The annual Asempa FM UCL Fun Day came alive at T-Havana in Tema on Saturday, May 30, 2026, as hundreds of football fans gathered to watch the UEFA Champions League final between PSG and Arsenal.

Fans started arriving at the venue early in the day to secure good spots for the much-anticipated match. The venue was turned into a lively fan zone, with a giant screen set up for the live viewing of the final.

Before the match, supporters took part in several fun activities, including football quizzes, soccer games and a female penalty shootout competition. Winners of the various contests received prizes from sponsors of this year’s Asempa FM UCL Fun Day.

The atmosphere became even more exciting when the final kicked off. Arsenal supporters erupted in celebration after Kai Havertz gave the English side an early lead in the sixth minute.

PSG, however, fought back and found the equaliser in the 65th minute through Ousmane Dembélé, who calmly finished to bring the French side level.

With the match ending in a draw, the winner had to be decided by a penalty shootout. PSG kept their composure from the spot, while Arsenal missed a crucial penalty.

The moment PSG scored the winning penalty to retain the UEFA Champions League title, T-Havana erupted into wild celebrations. PSG fans jumped, cheered and hugged one another as they celebrated another European triumph.

The event ended on a high note, bringing together football lovers for a memorable day of entertainment, competition and Champions League excitement.

Present was Former Member of Parliament for Tema East , Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover , among others graced this year’s Asempa FM UCL Fun Day .

Adomonline’s photojournalist Joseph Odotei was present to capture key moments from the event.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.