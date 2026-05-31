‘He wanted to take it’ – Gabriel’s first Arsenal penalty ends with heartbreak

The defining image of Arsenal's Champions League final defeat was Gabriel standing with his head in his hands as he was consoled by Paris St-Germain captain and Brazil team-mate Marquinhos.

It was a cruel end to the defender's first European final. His penalty, blasted over the crossbar, proved decisive as the Gunners suffered shootout heartbreak and PSG successfully defended their title.

For a player who has so often been Arsenal's difference-maker this season, it was not the contribution he would have envisaged before the club's first Champions League final since 2006.

It was the first penalty Gabriel had taken for Arsenal, with manager Mikel Arteta revealing the defender had "prepared and trained for this moment".

"He wanted to take it," Arteta said. "Normally the penalty takers would be Bukayo [Saka], Martin [Odegaard] and Kai [Havertz]. But we knew if the game went to extra-time and penalties, different players would have to step forward."

It was a painful way for one of Arsenal's standout performers of the season to bring his campaign to a close.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, former Arsenal defender Matt Upson called it "one of those John Terry moments", referring to the 2008 Champions League final when the Chelsea captain had the chance to win the final in a shootout, but slipped as he struck the ball, which hit the post as Manchester United went on to claim the title.

'I've run out of words for him as a person and as a player'

Image caption,Instead of celebrating with his PSG team-mates, Marquinhos consoled his compatriot

It was a night that began so brightly for Arsenal.

When Kai Havertz smashed the ball high into the roof of the net over Matvey Safonov inside six minutes, their supporters were in dreamland at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

And despite dominating possession, PSG were unable to fashion many clear chances for their feared front three of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue, with Arsenal's defence largely keeping them under control.

At the heart of that was Gabriel. The defender made more clearances than any other player on the pitch (13) as the Gunners chased the rare feat of a Premier League and Champions League double - achieved only by Manchester United (1999 and 2008) and Manchester City (2023) since 1992.

But after Dembele equalised from the penalty spot, the contest became a must-not-lose affair for both sides, with neither keeper seriously tested as the tension rose in Hungary and the game drifted towards a shootout.

There was an early advantage for PSG when Eberechi Eze stroked his penalty wide after a stuttering run up, but Gunners keeper David Raya responded by saving Nuno Mendes' effort.

However, after four successful kicks, there would be no reprieve for Gabriel who fired his penalty over the crossbar and into the delirious PSG fans.

"To miss a penalty in a Champions League final, obviously it's not nice," Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice said on TNT Sports.

"But we love them and we're with them. It happens in football. They're not going to be the last players to miss penalties in finals.

"Everyone has missed a penalty and without those two this season we wouldn't have won the Premier League, that's for sure.

"Gabriel, I've run out of words for him as a person and as a player. Eze has scored some crucial goals for us this season.

"It happens. It's football and it's cruel. We take the positives and keep going."

The sight of Gabriel wiping away tears as PSG's players celebrated with the trophy will be one that lingers long in the memory of Arsenal supporters.

The Brazilian, one of Mikel Arteta's first signings after taking charge in December 2019, has been a driving force behind the club's rise back to the summit of English football and their Premier League title triumph this season.

He started 48 of Arsenal's 63 matches across all competitions and contributed nine goals and assists - more than both Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus.

While rival fans may focus on his miss in Budapest, Arsenal supporters will remember the countless occasions he delivered for his side, including a dramatic 96th-minute winner against Newcastle United in September.

"I've just listened to Declan Rice talking about how he has run out of words to describe Gabriel because he has been so important and so good for Arsenal all season, and over the past few years as well," former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha told BBC Sport.

"So for him to be the one who misses the penalty that costs them the Champions League final is heartbreaking.

"But I think everyone will rally around him because Arsenal would not have won the Premier League without him. He has been invaluable and, quite rightly, is in the conversation for PFA Player of the Year.

"The pressure is always there in a shootout. You can practice penalties in training, but in a Champions League final you can never truly prepare for that moment. Unfortunately, he has experienced what every player dreads - missing the penalty that decides a final."

Former England defender Upson added: "It's one of those moments that will be remembered for years, a cruel blow for a player who has been a tower of strength for Arsenal.

"Gabriel gave everything for his team. He showed the mentality and courage to step forward and take responsibility, which is all you can ask of any player.

"It is desperately sad for him, but he strikes me as someone who will recover quickly and use it as motivation. He still has a huge summer ahead with Brazil."

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