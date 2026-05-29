Arsenal’s Timber fit to start Champions League final

Mikel Arteta says that Dutch defender Jurrien Timber is fit to start Saturday's Champions League final against Paris St-Germain.

Right-back Timber has not played for the Gunners since sustaining a groin injury in their win over Everton in March.

The position had become a potential worry for manager Arteta with his other natural option Ben White ruled out with a knee ligament injury.

Spain centre-back Cristhian Mosquera has deputised in the position this season, as well as midfielders Martin Zubimendi and Declan Rice.

Timber has been pictured in training in Budapest as Arsenal prepare for the match against Luis Enrique's reigning champions.

There was more good news for Arteta as he said that Noni Madueke, who came off with a hamstring issue in Arsenal's match against Crystal Palace last weekend, is available for selection.

Arteta also dismissed the suggestion that the pressure is off for Arsenal, having already won a trophy in the shape of a first Premier League title in 22 years.

"No, the ambition is bigger, we have one [trophy] and we want the second one," said the Spanish manager.

"That is all we have been talking about. There has to be a platform to reach bigger destinations and to aim for more.

"The team is capable because they have shown it in the last seasons [in] this competition, what we have done this season in the competition.

"I want the players to be so confident that we are going to go and do it."

PSG come into the match as favourites and the French side defeated Arsenal in the semi-finals of the tournament last year.

They are looking to become only the second team to win back-to-back titles in the Champions League era.

"They are defending the trophy and they are the champions and we are here to take that away from them," Arteta said.

Highlights of the Champions League final will be available on the BBC Sport website and across social media channels 15 minutes after the trophy lift, and on BBC iPlayer and television later in the evening.

Live commentary will also be on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds, with build-up from 15:00 BST.

Big police operation in Budapest for final

Police in Budapest are expecting at least 10,000 ticketless fans in the city, with the number of visitors expected to pass through Liszt Ferenc International Airport over the weekend almost doubling, to around 85,000.

Puskas Arena holds 61,400, with PSG and Arsenal allocated 17,000 tickets each.

There will be 3,950 police officers on duty in Budapest on Saturday, with a fanzone in Heroes' Square where supporters with no tickets can watch the game.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.