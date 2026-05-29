Real Madrid named football’s most valuable club

Kylian Mbappe joined Real Madrid on a free transfer when his Paris St-Germain deal ended in 2024

Real Madrid have been named the most valuable club in world football, with Barcelona overtaking Manchester United to move into second place.

In Forbes' annual list, external, Real Madrid have been valued at $9.5bn (£7.06bn), up from £6.75bn (£5.02bn) a year ago, with Barcelona second at $7.5bn (£5.57bn) and Manchester United third at $7.2bn (£5.35bn).

United's revenue was $865m (£643m) for the 2024-25 season, a campaign in which they finished 15th in the Premier League and lost in the Europa League final.

The Premier League has six teams in the top 10 and 11 in the top 30.

Liverpool, who won the English title in the 2024-25 season, remain fourth with a value of $6.2bn (£4.61bn) while Manchester City drop from fifth to seventh at $5.5bn (£4.09bn).

Bayern Munich stay sixth ($5.7bn, £4.24bn) but 2024-25 European champions Paris St-Germain ($5.8bn, £4.31bn) move up from seventh to fifth.

Arsenal ($5.4bn, £4.01bn) are eighth, with Chelsea ($4.2bn, £3.12bn) ninth and Tottenham ($3bn, £2.23bn) 10th.

However, the Gunners could well move up the list next year as they have won the Premier League for the first time in 22 years and play PSG in the Champions League final on Saturday.

Despite Real Madrid and Barcelona taking the top two spots, the only other La Liga club in the top 30 is Atletico Madrid in 11th.

With 11 sides in the top 30, the Premier League is the most represented competition. There are also seven Major League Soccer teams in the list, as well as four from Italy's Serie A, three from the German Bundesliga and one apiece from France's Ligue 1 and Portugal's Primeira Liga.

On average, the 30 teams are worth $2.9bn (£2.15bn), a 21% increase from 2025's record $2.4bn (£1.78bn).

The other Premier League sides in the top 30 are Aston Villa ($1.4bn, £1.04bn) in 16th, Newcastle United ($1.25bn, £935m) in 19th, Everton ($930m, £692m) in 25th, Fulham ($920m, £685m) in 26th and Brighton ($910m, £678m) in 27th.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.