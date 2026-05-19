Arsenal are 2025/26 EPL champions after Man City draw at Bournemouth

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Arsenal's 22-year wait for the Premier League title is over after rivals Manchester City drew at Bournemouth, in what is expected to be Pep Guardiola's penultimate game in charge.
Tuesday's result on the south coast leaves Mikel Arteta's men four points clear of City before the final round of games takes place on Sunday, with the Gunners set to lift the trophy at Crystal Palace.
The build-up to this game had been overshadowed by dramatic reports that Guardiola is set to step down as City manager at the end of this season.
He told television broadcasters before the game that speculation over his future had "absolutely zero" impact on preparations, but his side were outplayed and outfought by the brilliant Cherries, who extended their unbeaten run to 17 matches.
Buoyed on by a raucous following at the compact venue, teenager striking sensation Junior Kroupi curled in a sublime finish six minutes before half-time.
Home goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic made a vital save to deny Nico O'Reilly early in the second half, and although Erling Haaland scored a late equaliser, the hosts held on.
Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola announced he will leave at the end of this season - and this result ensures the Spaniard has helped achieve the magnificent feat of securing European football for next term.
Man City analysis: A day of celebration on Sunday?
If Guardiola's 10-year trophy-filled tenure is drawing to a close, he will have to make do with the FA Cup and Carabao Cup as a final flourish.
City's chase for the title came to a halt in Bournemouth, and the 55-year-old will leave the job having won six Premier League titles while in charge, but having had two consecutive seasons without finishing top for the first time in his career.
This was a must-win game for City if they wanted to extend the race for five more days, but the home game against Aston Villa on Sunday is now anticipated to be Guardiola's farewell.
City had beaten their opponents in 16 of their 17 Premier League meetings but have now failed to win back-to-back games at this stadium, with this setback proving decisive as they ended with a whimper.
The visitors played like a side that were distracted by other matters and despite a rally in injury-time when Rodri struck the post and Haaland pulled a goal back in the 95th minute, a draw was not enough.
The returning Antoine Semenyo thought he had scored against his former club but his effort was ruled out for offside, while the league's top scorer Haaland saw a thumping shot from the angle blocked by Evanilson.
Guardiola and his side must gather themselves for one final game which is bound to be an emotional affair, as Italian Enzo Maresca waits in the wings to take over.
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