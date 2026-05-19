Rockefeller Foundation awards over US$350m, reaching 731 million people amid global aid decline

The Rockefeller Foundation says it awarded more than US$350 million and directly mobilised US$3 billion in 2025, reaching an estimated 731 million people globally, as international development funding faces significant pressure.



The figures are contained in the organisation’s 2025 Impact Report, 'Big Bets, Real Results', which outlines investments and partnerships across energy, food systems, health, and development initiatives.

The report comes at a time of declining global aid flows and growing concerns over how countries, particularly across Africa, will sustain progress in key sectors such as health, education, food security, and energy access.



According to the Foundation, more than US$133 million was committed across 66 opportunities in Africa, with a focus on expanding local capacity and supporting regionally driven solutions.

Among the initiatives highlighted is a health partnership in West Africa supported by the Global Fund, the Abbott Foundation, and IQVIA.

The programme aims to strengthen laboratory systems, disease surveillance, and outbreak response capacity across the subregion.



The Foundation reported that the initiative has contributed to the detection of more than 100 outbreaks across West Africa, including viral haemorrhagic fevers and other epidemic threats. More than 1,000 laboratory technicians have also been trained, while 11 countries in the region have established sentinel surveillance systems to improve disease monitoring.



In Ghana, the foundation highlighted its partnership with the World Food Programme aimed at improving school feeding systems through locally sourced and nutrition-focused food programmes.



The initiative, which spans six countries including Ghana, seeks to strengthen links between schools and local agricultural systems while supporting smallholder farmers. The programme also focuses on identifying supply chain challenges and promoting evidence-based approaches to nutrition policy.



The report also highlighted energy and technology projects in other African countries.

In Nigeria, an energy initiative combining solar panels, batteries, and grid infrastructure created what the foundation described as the country's first interconnected mini-grid system. The project reportedly connected about 30,000 people to electricity, supported nearly 14,000 jobs, and unlocked more than US$287 million for expansion efforts.



Nigeria was also among the countries benefiting from Digital Green's artificial intelligence-powered FarmerChat platform, which provides agricultural guidance to farmers navigating climate-related challenges. The platform has recorded more than 1.6 million downloads and handled over 10 million queries across six countries.



In Zambia, the report highlighted progress under Mission 300, an initiative targeting electricity access for 300 million people across Africa by 2030. According to the Foundation, well over 44 million people have already gained access to electricity through projects supported by the World Bank and the African Development Bank.



Senior Vice President and Head of The Rockefeller Foundation's Africa Regional Office, William Asiko, said current global conditions are reshaping conversations around development priorities.



He said increasing aid reductions, climate pressures, geopolitical tensions, and economic challenges have intensified the need for stronger local systems and African-led approaches across sectors, including health, education, and energy.



The Foundation, which marks 60 years of its Africa Regional Office, said its current strategy places emphasis on partnerships, technology, and long-term investment models designed to address development challenges across the continent.

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