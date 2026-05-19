GSA shuts down 5A Homes for allegedly producing substandard mattresses

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) has intensified its national campaign against the influx of low-grade consumer goods by shutting down 5A Homes, a Chinese-owned manufacturing facility operating within the Dawhenya enclave in the Greater Accra Region.

The enforcement exercise, which took place on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, marks the second consecutive day of an aggressive, targeted enforcement drive by the state regulatory body. The swoop is designed to root out rogue manufacturing entities that are flooding the domestic market with inferior products, thereby compromising consumer health and safety.

A team of enforcement officers from the authority descended on the premises of 5A Homes following discreet intelligence gathering.

Upon inspecting the production floor and warehouse sections, the team discovered that the facility was allegedly utilising low-grade raw materials to manufacture household mattresses, which fell drastically below the mandated national quality benchmarks.

The enforcement team immediately halted all production activities, evacuated the workforce, and placed the entire facility under state lock and key.

Briefing the press immediately after the operation, the Greater Accra Regional Manager of the Ghana Standards Authority, Mr Clement Kubati, emphasised that the ongoing exercise is a deliberate strategy aimed at tracing and removing all substandard products from the market to help reduce the human and environmental impact on Ghanaians.

He explained that the enforcement action at Dawhenya was directly triggered by revelations and operational intelligence secured during a similar raid conducted the previous day.

“These are mattresses that have been manufactured. It’s not a month or two. This is just recent manufacturing. These are substandard mattresses that are being manufactured with low-standard material. So we’re going to continue. We’ll try to see what we can do in the market at the retail site. But some of them have found their way into the retail market,” Mr Kubati revealed.

The Regional Manager expressed grave concern over the freshness of the stock found at the factory, noting that the company was actively pumping these unapproved products into the commercial chain.

He warned that the regulatory body would not limit its operations to manufacturing hubs but would expand the dragnet to trading centres across the country.

The closure of 5A Homes follows a similar high-stakes operation on Monday, May 18, 2026, during which the GSA clamped down on and shut down several other mattress manufacturing companies located at Afienya, near Tema.

Those facilities were also caught using unapproved, substandard chemical formulations and materials to produce bedding products.

The GSA has indicated that the operations will continue indefinitely. Manufacturers of household items are strongly cautioned to strictly adhere to national quality specification codes or face immediate closure, asset sealing, and subsequent prosecution.

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