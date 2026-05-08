Ghana Science Association trains SHS teachers in Kumasi to integrate AI into education

Senior High School teachers across Ghana have been urged to embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital technologies to enhance teaching and learning in classrooms.

This call was made during a major training workshop organised by the Ghana Science Association at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi. The programme brought together more than 150 teachers from the Ashanti Region to explore how AI can support education and prepare students for the future.

Experts at the workshop noted that AI is already transforming classrooms globally, stressing the need for teachers to adapt and use these tools effectively.

The Head of the Department of Food Science and Technology and former President of the university’s branch of the Association, Professor Jacob Agbenorhevi, emphasised that technology should complement, not replace, human intelligence.

He noted that every generation has adopted new tools to improve efficiency, describing AI as the latest development in that progression.

“From time to time we see new skill tools that come for us to use in our everyday life. Recently it is AI… If one is not abreast with these tools, it will be difficult impacting the future generation. So as teachers, it is important for us to get abreast with these tools, how to use them and teach others,” he said.

Prof. Agbenorhevi stressed the importance of responsible use of AI, adding that it should enhance productivity rather than encourage laziness.

“A tool should not make you lazy but it will make you do things faster or better. It does not mean you are going to throw away your human intelligence… it is like using a hammer to crack a nut. It makes the work easier, but you still have to work,” he said.

He further underscored the role of teachers in guiding students on appropriate AI usage, particularly in shaping future generations.

“The most important thing is what do we use, what for, and in what proper way. That is what we need to know so we can guide others, especially students who are our future generation,” he added.

He also encouraged teachers to contribute articles and ideas to the Everyday Science in Schools Magazine to promote scientific knowledge nationwide.

Dr Emmanuel Ahene of the Department of Computer Science and Chairman of the Local Organising Committee described AI as one of the most significant technological shifts in modern history.

“We are living in one of the most significant technological shifts in human history. Artificial Intelligence, once science fiction, is now embedded in our phones, search engines, healthcare systems, and financial analysis,” he said.

He explained that AI can simplify teaching by helping educators prepare lesson plans and cater to different learning abilities.

“AI can help teachers build lesson plans in minutes, simplify complex topics, and support learners at different ability levels. The opportunities are enormous,” he noted.

Dr Ahene cautioned that Ghana risks falling behind if teachers are not adequately trained in AI usage.

“If we do not equip our senior high school teachers with this knowledge, our students will fall behind compared to their counterparts in countries already embracing AI in education,” he warned.

He said the workshop was designed to prepare teachers for the future of digital learning.

The President of the Ghana Science Association KNUST Branch and Editor of Everyday Science in Schools Magazine, Professor Alexander Kwarteng, also highlighted the growing importance of AI in education and future employment.

“AI has come to stay. By 2030, about 90% of jobs available will be AI-related. Therefore, it is extremely important that our STEM teachers get familiar with what AI is as quickly as possible,” he stated.

He added that AI could reduce teachers’ workload, particularly in large classrooms, by assisting with assessment and evaluation.

“Teachers are burdened with marking because of large class sizes. With AI, it will be possible to set questions and even assist in marking, allowing teachers more time to assess learning effectively,” he said.

Prof. Kwarteng further noted that AI could enhance understanding of abstract science and mathematics concepts through visual learning tools.

“In Biology, Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, many concepts are abstract. AI can help demonstrate these concepts visually so students can understand better,” he said.

He compared the evolution of AI to historical advancements in transport, stressing the need for adaptation.

“A hundred years ago, travel was by horse or wooden transport. Today we have vehicles that move much faster. In the same way, society is changing, and we must adapt to AI or risk being left behind,” he added.

He also disclosed that interest in the programme has been high, with several schools and institutions requesting expanded access to the training.

Teachers express enthusiasm

Participants at the workshop expressed optimism about applying AI in their teaching practices.

A Mathematics teacher at St Michael’s Senior High School, Comfort Akosuah Serwaa Mensah, said she expected AI to improve lesson preparation and problem-solving in Mathematics.

“I expect to learn more about using AI so that I can prepare lesson notes and help students solve more Mathematics problems. AI will help students handle critical and challenging questions,” she said.

A Biology teacher at Mancell Senior High Technical School, Esi Kosma Debrah, also emphasised the need for Ghanaian schools to align with global educational trends.

“We want to be at par with the international world. Outside Ghana, schools are already incorporating AI into teaching and learning,” she said.

She added: “I expect this programme to sharpen my skills so I can apply AI effectively in the classroom and increase students’ interest in science.”

Expanding AI training nationwide

Organisers say the initiative forms part of broader efforts by the Ghana Science Association to improve science education and promote digital innovation in schools.

They are calling for partnerships and support to expand AI training to more teachers nationwide and strengthen collaboration among educators.

As AI continues to reshape education globally, participants at the Kumasi workshop believe Ghanaian teachers must not only adapt to the change but also play a leading role in it.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.