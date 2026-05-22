GSA, PTB donate 50 calibrated weighing scales to Techiman traders on World Metrology Day

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), in collaboration with Germany's national metrology institute, Physikalisch-Technische Bundesanstalt (PTB), has donated 50 calibrated weighing scales to traders in Techiman to promote fair trade and consumer protection.

The donation formed part of activities marking the 2026 World Metrology Day celebration held at the Bonokyempem Hall in Techiman on Wednesday, 20 May.

The calibrated scales were distributed free of charge to selected traders as part of efforts to improve measurement accuracy in commercial transactions and strengthen confidence in market trading.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Director-General of the GSA in charge of Operations, Dr Awal Mohammed, said the initiative was intended to support traders while ensuring transparency and fairness in business transactions.

"We are here to mark World Metrology Day, and part of what we are doing is to give traders scales that have been verified and calibrated," he said.

"When the scales are accurate, both the trader and the consumer win," he added.

Dr Mohammed noted that accurate measurement plays a critical role in building trust between traders and consumers and contributes to the growth of local economies.

The donation is part of an ongoing partnership between the GSA and PTB aimed at strengthening Ghana's national metrology system and aligning local measurement practices with international standards.

Director of Metrology at the GSA, Mr Evans Asiedu, said the exercise went beyond the provision of weighing equipment and reflected a broader commitment to promoting confidence in measurement systems across the country.

According to him, building trust in measurements is essential to ensuring fairness in trade and supporting national economic development.

Beneficiary traders expressed appreciation to the GSA and PTB, describing the calibrated scales as a valuable intervention that would help improve the accuracy of their transactions and enhance customer confidence.

World Metrology Day is observed annually on 20 May to highlight the importance of measurement in science, innovation, industry and everyday life.

This year's celebration was held under the theme, "Metrology: Building Trust in Policy Making."

Activities organised as part of the commemoration in Techiman included market sensitisation campaigns, free verification of weighing instruments and medical devices, product exhibitions, and public education on the importance of accurate measurement in trade and commerce.

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