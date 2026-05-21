GSA and German partners distribute calibrated scales to traders in Techiman

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), in collaboration with Germany’s Physikalisch-Technische Bundesanstalt (PTB), has distributed 50 calibrated weighing scales to traders in Techiman as part of activities marking the 2026 World Metrology Day.

The initiative was held on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at the Bonokyempem Hall in Techiman, bringing together traders and stakeholders in the local trading community.

The exercise forms part of broader efforts to promote fair trade practices, ensure accurate measurement in commercial transactions, and strengthen consumer protection across markets in the country.

Officials involved in the programme indicated that the partnership seeks to improve trust in market transactions while supporting compliance with national and international standards on weights and measures.

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