One dead, several injured in head-on crash on Wenchi-Subinso road

A taxi driver has died while several passengers remain in critical condition following a crash involving two Opel taxis on the Wenchi-Subinso road on Monday night.

The accident occurred around 7:10 pm.

One of the vehicles, an Opel taxi with registration number GT 9533-W, was travelling from Wenchi to Amponsahkrom with only the driver on board.

The driver, identified as 52-year-old Moro Sule, popularly known as VA, died around 8:09 pm after sustaining severe injuries.

The second Opel taxi, with registration number AS 9375-S, was reportedly travelling from Awisa to Wenchi with passengers on board.

The vehicle was badly damaged in the crash, while all passengers sustained critical injuries and were rushed to the Methodist Hospital in Wenchi for treatment.

According to one of the passengers, the driver attempted to avoid a motorised tricycle that allegedly had no lights.

The passenger said the tricycle suddenly crossed the road, forcing the driver to swerve before crashing into the oncoming taxi.

Police are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.

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